Twitter Erupts With Reactions As Sania Mirza Bids Emotional Farewell To Grand Slam Career

Sania Mirza's marathon tennis career came to an end after she lost to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos by 6-7(2) 2-6 along with her partner Rohan Bopanna. This was Sania Mirza's last outing at the tennis court and she will end her career with 6 Grand Slams in hand.

Sania Mirza and Australian Open's bond is very old. Sania started her Grand Slam career with the Australian Open in 2005 and later she won the title in 2009 along with her partner Mahesh Bhupathi.

Sania Mirza till now has won 3 womens doubles and 3 mixed doubles grand slam titles and she will be retiring from the professional tennis after the Dubai Tennis Championships WTA 1000 event. The event will begin from 19th February.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.”



We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

In an, on court interview, Sania said, “I’m still going to play a few more tournaments, but the journey of my professional career started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams in the third round as an 18-year-old."

“I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again, win some tournaments here, play some great finals … Rod Laver Arena has been special in my life. I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at Grand Slams at", Sania added.

The 36-year-old tennis ace has given India many proud moments in tennis. Sania was the first Indian woman tennis player to reach the number ranking in the doubles category. Also, Sania was the first woman to reach the top 100 rankings in the singles category and also was the first woman to reach the third round or above.

Netizens congratulate the tennis ace for her wonderful career

Sania's retirement also attracted a lot of netizens and they started to give best wishes to her for her wonderful career.

Thankyou Sania for doing your best to inspire Indians to follow this amazing sport. There’s so much for Indians to be thankful to you for. Wish you the very best in your retired life. — Arindam Baruah (@rinCFCBaruah) January 27, 2023

Thank You @MirzaSania for Making Us Proud over the years, we all love you ❤❤ — TheNirmohi.... (@therajak84) January 27, 2023

Believe me, we all shared the happy tears.

Thank you, Sania Mirza ✨⭐️ pic.twitter.com/r8ZbDRWplf — Akshata Shukla (@shukla_akshata) January 27, 2023

Congratulations Sania on a glorious career. U were responsible for many firsts 4 Indian Tennis. Ur hard work & dedication has brought many laurels for 🇮🇳. You hv inspired many young girls & boys 2 pick up the Tennis racquet in 🇮🇳. Wish u the very best for ur next phase of life.👍 — Gauutam Naandy🇮🇳 (@nandy_gautam) January 27, 2023

You are a role model @MirzaSania for Indians who want to take up sports as a career. You have done India proud. 👏👏 — mridul srivastava (@Musings_Mridul) January 27, 2023

One of the greatest athletes to represent India. Reaching the grand slam final is no less of an accomplishment than winning it. 6 titles and a million inspirations to all around the country. Congratulations on a wonderful career! Enjoy the second phase of your life❤️ — Sunay Mukherjee (@mukherjee_sunay) January 27, 2023