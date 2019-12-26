'A Tough Loss': Twitter Salutes Leander Paes As He Announces Retirement

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes on Wednesday evening announced that he will call time on his nearly three-decade-long professional career in 2020. Paes turned professional in 1991 and had an illustrious career, winning 18 doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam titles and a bronze medal at the 1996 Athens Olympics. Paes won a total of 54 doubles titles in his career.

READ: Leander Paes Announces 2020 To Be His Last Year In Professional Tennis

His decision to retire led to an outpouring of emotional tributes from Indian tennis fans on Twitter. Twitterati congratulated him on a glorious career and appreciated his contribution to the sport. Here we bring you the best of the reactions:

READ: Sania Mirza Returns To Indian Fed Cup Team After 4 Years

Twitter explodes over Paes' retirement

After the Bryan Brothers recently announced that 2020 will be their last year on tour, Leander Paes is now announcing that the next season will also be his last year on tour.



A tough loss for the doubles competition... #OneLastRoar https://t.co/FxfJpgD5zN — Alex | Tennis 🎾 (@Alex_Boroch) December 25, 2019

Every single interaction with Paes, he has been humble and gracious. His love for the game oozes as he speaks and his child like enthusiasm on and off court is infectious. We will definitely miss you on the tour @Leander but something tells me you will back for legends — AditiRF (@adi_singh18) December 25, 2019

During my school school days, @Leander & @vishy64theking were the two truly global icons of Indian individual sports. To play a physically demanding game till the age of 46 is awesome. Take a bow legend. Sir Leander Paes. #Legend #Tennis #Heroes https://t.co/AYbZK2l1me — Harish Menon (@MenonHc) December 25, 2019

Behind the back ... How did he do that .... Just sensational



Leander Paes , 2015 Aus Open SF . pic.twitter.com/ih2L3J1h4T — S R Ramnarayan (@ramnarayan_sr) December 25, 2019

A guy who's done a lot for our Country in the field of Tennis, is out on for #OneLastRoar and I just am so proud of him. He has won my accolades and has continued to play at the highest level for nearly last three decades. All the best !!! #LeanderPaes #Paes https://t.co/xWNw3ui1v9 — Kartik O (@KOCricket528) December 25, 2019

#Paes also made history in singles by winning bronze - India's only tennis medal till date at the 1996 #Olympics in Atlanta.



Overall, he has competed in 7 different Olympics - the first Indian and only tennis player to do so.#LeanderPaes pic.twitter.com/vVnpCBazOL — Sunil kumar (@TweetsOfSunil) December 25, 2019

Well, Leander Paes is going to make his EIGTH appearance during the Olympic Games in Tokyo. This is beyond absurd. pic.twitter.com/u9MGRfSlNO — Marcela Linhares (@ma__lin) December 25, 2019

You visted our office at Hyderabad last month and I couldn't attend your talk. My first ever tennis match was your 1996 bronze medal match as a 9 year old and have closely followed your career since then. Thanks for all memories. #OneLastRoar — Ankit Jain (@ankitj_india) December 25, 2019

Atlanta 96. Bronze medal. I was a 9-year-old aspiring tennis player in India. To have a sporting role model in a country that places so much focus on academics was invaluable. #OneLastRoar — Bibhash Dash (@bibhashdash) December 25, 2019

Dear Leander, your passion, integrity and longevity to give it your sports and the country.. and inspiration for past, current and future generations.. I had the privilege of coming across you earlier this year.. it made my day ! Merry Christmas legend !! #OneLastRoar pic.twitter.com/LjyDbYbYuY — vignesh R iyer (@vigneshriyer22) December 25, 2019

READ: Benoit, Karlovic, Kohlschreiber To Play In Tata Open Maharashtra

READ: Mahesh Bhupathi: Young Players Need Expert Coaches To Rise In International Level