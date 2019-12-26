The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'A Tough Loss': Twitter Salutes Leander Paes As He Announces Retirement

Tennis News

After Leander Paes decided to end his illustrious career as a professional in 2020, Tennis fans took to Twitter and congratulated him on a glorious career.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Leander Paes

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes on Wednesday evening announced that he will call time on his nearly three-decade-long professional career in 2020. Paes turned professional in 1991 and had an illustrious career, winning 18 doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam titles and a bronze medal at the 1996 Athens Olympics. Paes won a total of 54 doubles titles in his career. 

READ: Leander Paes Announces 2020 To Be His Last Year In Professional Tennis

His decision to retire led to an outpouring of emotional tributes from Indian tennis fans on Twitter. Twitterati congratulated him on a glorious career and appreciated his contribution to the sport. Here we bring you the best of the reactions:

READ: Sania Mirza Returns To Indian Fed Cup Team After 4 Years

Twitter explodes over Paes' retirement

 

READ: Benoit, Karlovic, Kohlschreiber To Play In Tata Open Maharashtra

READ: Mahesh Bhupathi: Young Players Need Expert Coaches To Rise In International Level

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
RAVI KISHAN SLAMS ARUNDHATI
SHARAD PAWAR IS THACKERAY'S TEACHER