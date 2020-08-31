US Open 2020 Live Streaming In India Details And Full Draw Ft. Djokovic And Williams

The US Open 2020 is all set to get underway from Monday, August 31 without some of the biggest names who decided to skip the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The US Open 2020 will be the second Grand Slam tournament of the year after the Australian Open due to the postponement of the French Open 2020 and the cancellation of the Wimbledon Championships. Here's a look at the US Open schedule and US Open live streaming in India details.

Novak Djokovic favourite to win the US Open 2020

World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the overwhelming favourite to win this year's US Open 2020, following the absence of Roger Federer due to injury and Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the tournament. Apart from Federer and Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and many other big names will miss this year's US Open 2020 due to pandemic fears.

Novak Djokovic will be entering the US Open 2020 on the back of red-hot form with the Serbian beginning the year by winning the ATP Cup with Serbia, following which he won his eighth Australian Open title. Following the Australian Open triumph, Djokovic wen to lift his fifth Dubai Tennis Championship title before the season was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Djokovic also won the Western and Southern Open in New York City.

In the women's draw, all eyes will be on Serena Williams who would be eyeing her 24th Grand Slam which will help her equal Margaret Court’s all-time record. Top seed Karolina Pliskova, Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and Naomi Osaka will be the other star names to watch out for. World No. 2 Simona Halep is missing along with reigning US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada and top ten players Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic.

US Open live streaming in India

Tennis lovers can enjoy the US Open live streaming in India by logging onto Disney+Hostar. While on television, the US Open 2020 matches will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network. The US Open live streaming in India will begin from 8:30 pm IST on Monday.

US Open schedule

The US Open has also come out with its draws for each category -

Indian players at the US Open 2020

Coming to the Indian contingency for the US Open 2020, Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will be in action at the US Open 2020. While Nagal will compete in the singles draw, Bopanna and Sharan will be playing in the doubles category. Nagal will begin his US Open 2020 campaign aginst US tennis player Bradley Klahn on September 1, with the possibility of facing world No. 3 Dominic Thiem in the second round.

Rohan Bopanna, who is partnering Canadian Denis Shapovalov, were handed a favourable draw in the men's doubles and will open their campaign against the American duo of Noah Rubin and Ernesto Escobedo in the first round. On the other hand, Divij Sharan, who will play alongside Serbia's Nikola Cacic, face a sterner test against the eighth-seeded men’s doubles team of Netherlands’ Wesley Koolhof and Croatia’s Nikola Mektic. The dates for Rohan Bopanna’s and Divij Sharan’s doubles matches are yet to be finalised.

