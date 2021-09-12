US Open 2021: Check Complete List Of Records Emma Raducanu Broke On Her Way To Victory

The 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, by emerging victorious against Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the US Open 2021 finals, enlisted her name in the record books with a bunch of achievements conquered by her. The British tennis player, Raducanu defeated 19-year-old Fernandez 6-4,6-3 in the US Open’s first all-teen championship clash since 1999. With her dream debut complete at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, let’s take a look at Emma Raducanu’s records, which she broke during the match.

By making her way into the US Open 2021 finals after defeating Maria Sakkari in the semifinals, and Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals, the World no. 150 had already become the first qualifier ever to reach a Slam final which she ended up winning. As mentioned on the official website of the US Open, Raducanu is also the woman with the least major appearances to have won the title. The record was previously held by Bianca Andreescu who won the US Open title in 2019 in her fourth Grand Slam appearance. Meanwhile, Eaducanu reached the milestone in her second major appearance, after previously reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon this year.

Raducanu won 10 matches in a row in pursuit of her US Open 2021 title

Adding to her list of records, Raducanu became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova’s win at the 2004 Wimbledon Championship at the age of 17-years-old. She also added her name to British tennis history by ending her country’s 44-years of drought for a major champion. She became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977, to win a major title.

Raducanu expressed herself after achieving the feat and said, “It means so much to have Virginia here and also Tim (Henman). To have these British legends and icons for me to follow in their footsteps really helps, and it gave me the belief to actually do it.”

Virginia Wade was present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday to witness Raducanu’s achievements. Raducanu won 10 matches straight at the Flushing Meadows, three during qualifying and seven in the main draw, and became the first woman to win the US Open title without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.

