US Open 2021: Complete Schedule, Preview, How To Watch And Live Stream Details

The 2021 US Open is all set to welcome some of the biggest names in the tennis world. The final draw for the tournament, which is the last of the year's major grand slams, will take place in Queens, New York, between August 30 and September 12. The qualifying round of the competition was held between August 24 and August 27 in the United States.
Both Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have confirmed their participation in the competition. Earlier, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams from the competition citing various reasons, including injury. Djokovic has a good chance of becoming the player with the most Grand Slam titles now that Federer and Nadal are out of the competition. He is currently tied at 20 with Nadal and Federer. If Djokovic wins the 2021 US Open, he will become the first player since 1988 to win all major grand slam titles in a single season.
Star India will broadcast the tournament live across the Indian subcontinent. Live streaming of the tournament will also be available on Disney +Hotstar.
The main draw of the 2021 US Open is scheduled to begin on August 30. Here is the complete schedule of the competition. All the times mentioned are US local time.
1. August 30 Men's & Women's 1st Round - 11:00 AM
2. August 30 Men's & Women's 1st Round - 7:00 PM
3. August 31 Men's & Women's 1st Round - 11:00 AM
4. August 31 Men's & Women's 1st Round - 7:00 PM
5. September 1 Men's & Women's 2nd Round - 11:00 AM
Men's & Women's Doubles 1st Round - 11:00 AM
6. September 1 Men's & Women's 2nd Round - 7:00 PM
7. September 2 Men's & Women's 2nd Round - 11:00 AM
Men's & Women's Doubles 1st Round
8. September 2 Men's & Women's 2nd Round - 7:00 PM
9 September 3 Men's & Women's 3rd Round - 11:00 AM
Men's & Women's Doubles 2nd Round
10. September 3 Men's & Women's 3rd Round - 7:00 PM
11. September 4 Men's & Women's 3rd Round - 11:00 AM
Men's & Women's Doubles 2nd Round
12. September 4 Men's & Women's 3rd Round - 7:00 PM
13. September 5 Men's & Women's Round of 16 - 11:00 AM
Men's & Women's Doubles 3rd Round
14. September 5 Men's & Women's Round of 16 - 7:00 PM
15. September 6 Men's & Women's Round of 16 - 11:00 AM
Men's & Women's Doubles 3rd Round
16. September 6 Men's & Women's Round of 16 - 7:00 PM
17. September 7 Men's & Women's Quarterfinals - 12:00 PM
Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
18. September 7 Men's & Women's Quarterfinals - 7:00 PM
19. September 8 Men's & Women's Quarterfinals - 12:00 PM
Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
20. September 8 Men's & Women's Quarterfinals - 7:00 PM
21. September 9 Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals - 12:00 PM
Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals
Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals
Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals
Men's & Women's Doubles Semifinals
Women's Semifinals - 7:00 PM
22. September 10 Men's Doubles Final or Mixed Doubles Final - 12:00 PM
Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Semifinals
Quad Wheelchair Singles Semifinals
Men's Semifinals - 3:00 PM
23. September 10 Men's Semifinals - 7:00 PM
24. September 11 Women's Wheelchair Doubles Final - 12:00 PM
Men's Wheelchair Doubles Final
Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final
Mixed Doubles Final or Men's Doubles Final
Women's Final - 4:00 PM
25. September 12 Men's Wheelchair Singles FInal - 12:00 PM
Women's Wheelchair Singles Final
Quad Wheelchair Singles Final
Women's Doubles Final - 1:00 PM
Men's Final - 4:00 PM