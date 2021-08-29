US Open 2021: Complete Schedule, Preview, How To Watch And Live Stream Details

The 2021 US Open is all set to welcome some of the biggest names in the tennis world. The final draw for the tournament, which is the last of the year's major grand slams, will take place in Queens, New York, between August 30 and September 12. The qualifying round of the competition was held between August 24 and August 27 in the United States.

Preview

Both Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have confirmed their participation in the competition. Earlier, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams from the competition citing various reasons, including injury. Djokovic has a good chance of becoming the player with the most Grand Slam titles now that Federer and Nadal are out of the competition. He is currently tied at 20 with Nadal and Federer. If Djokovic wins the 2021 US Open, he will become the first player since 1988 to win all major grand slam titles in a single season.

How to watch the 2021 US Open in India?

Star India will broadcast the tournament live across the Indian subcontinent. Live streaming of the tournament will also be available on Disney +Hotstar.

The full schedule of the 2021 US Open

The main draw of the 2021 US Open is scheduled to begin on August 30. Here is the complete schedule of the competition. All the times mentioned are US local time.

1. August 30 Men's & Women's 1st Round - 11:00 AM

2. August 30 Men's & Women's 1st Round - 7:00 PM

3. August 31 Men's & Women's 1st Round - 11:00 AM

4. August 31 Men's & Women's 1st Round - 7:00 PM

5. September 1 Men's & Women's 2nd Round - 11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Doubles 1st Round - 11:00 AM

6. September 1 Men's & Women's 2nd Round - 7:00 PM

7. September 2 Men's & Women's 2nd Round - 11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Doubles 1st Round

8. September 2 Men's & Women's 2nd Round - 7:00 PM

9 September 3 Men's & Women's 3rd Round - 11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Doubles 2nd Round

10. September 3 Men's & Women's 3rd Round - 7:00 PM

11. September 4 Men's & Women's 3rd Round - 11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Doubles 2nd Round

12. September 4 Men's & Women's 3rd Round - 7:00 PM

13. September 5 Men's & Women's Round of 16 - 11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Doubles 3rd Round

14. September 5 Men's & Women's Round of 16 - 7:00 PM

15. September 6 Men's & Women's Round of 16 - 11:00 AM

Men's & Women's Doubles 3rd Round

16. September 6 Men's & Women's Round of 16 - 7:00 PM

17. September 7 Men's & Women's Quarterfinals - 12:00 PM

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

18. September 7 Men's & Women's Quarterfinals - 7:00 PM

19. September 8 Men's & Women's Quarterfinals - 12:00 PM

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals

20. September 8 Men's & Women's Quarterfinals - 7:00 PM

21. September 9 Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals - 12:00 PM

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals

Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals

Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals

Men's & Women's Doubles Semifinals

Women's Semifinals - 7:00 PM

22. September 10 Men's Doubles Final or Mixed Doubles Final - 12:00 PM

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles Semifinals

Quad Wheelchair Singles Semifinals

Men's Semifinals - 3:00 PM

23. September 10 Men's Semifinals - 7:00 PM

24. September 11 Women's Wheelchair Doubles Final - 12:00 PM

Men's Wheelchair Doubles Final

Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final or Men's Doubles Final

Women's Final - 4:00 PM

25. September 12 Men's Wheelchair Singles FInal - 12:00 PM

Women's Wheelchair Singles Final

Quad Wheelchair Singles Final

Women's Doubles Final - 1:00 PM

Men's Final - 4:00 PM

Image: AP

