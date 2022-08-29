US Open 2022: Complete Draw, Schedule, Live Telecast, Live Streaming Details, And More

The tennis world is all set for Day 1 of the fourth & final Grand Slam tournament of the year, US Open 2022, which begins on Monday. While the tournament kicked off on August 23 with the qualifiers, the main draw begins on August 29. The tournament features the defending US Open champion Daniil Medvedev as the top seed, followed by No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal, alongside top stars like Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Carlos Alcaraz, among others.

While Medvedev looks to win consecutive US Open titles, Nadal heads into the tournament eyeing his 3rd Grand Slam title of the year and 23rd Grand Slam title of his career. It is pertinent to mention that 21-time Grand Slam champion and last year’s runner-up Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the tournament due to the mandatory vaccination norms in the US, against COVID-19. In the meantime, the tournament is likely to be the final US Open appearance for 23-time Grand Slam champion in Women’s singles, Serena Williams.

Earlier this month, Williams announced that the countdown to retirement has already begun. In the meantime, Iga Swiatek is seeded first in the Women’s Singles event, while Anett Kontaveit has been seeded second. 2021 US Open Women’s Singles champion Emma Rudacanu will be the 11th seed in the tournament. Having said that, here’s a look at the complete draw, schedule and live streaming details about the tournament.

Check Men's Singles and Women's Singles draw at US Open 2022:

#USOpen DRAW REVEAL:



Top seed and defending champion @DaniilMedwed has Kyrgios, PCB and FAA in his quarter. pic.twitter.com/medkCEXgNz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2022

#USOpen DRAW REVEAL:



Iga Swiatek's quarter includes five other Grand Slam champions. pic.twitter.com/OqoC6Yb8NE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2022

When will the US Open 2022 begin?

The first round of US Open 2022 is scheduled to begin with the first round at 8:30 PM IST on August 29, Monday. The first round will begin at 12:00 PM ET in the US.

Where will be the US Open 2022 played?

The US Open 2022 is slated to be held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows in New York.

How to watch the live telecast of the US Open 2022 in India?

Indian tennis fans can enjoy live action of the US Open 2022 by tuning in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the US Open 2022 in India?

Tennis fans can also tune into the live streaming of US Open 2022 on SonyLIV in India.

How to watch the live telecast of the US Open 2022 in the United States?

ESPN and ESPN 2 will broadcast US Open 2022 in the US.

How to watch the live streaming of the US Open 2022 in the United States?

Interested people in the US can also enjoy the live streaming of the US Open 2022 on ESPN+ and TSN.ca/the TSN App.