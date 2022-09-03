US Open 2022: Serena Williams Bids Emotional Farewell To Flushing Meadows; Watch

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams ended her campaign at the US Open 2022, following a third-round loss against Ajla Tomljanović of Australia. In what is being said to be her final appearance at the Grand Slam event, the 40-year-old American tennis champion, went down by 5-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1. Following her loss, a teary-eyed Williams thanked everyone that helped her enjoy success in her career.

'I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus': Serena Williams

The tennis legend also mentioned her sister in her heartfelt comments and thanked her for her constant support throughout the years. As per a video shared on Twitter by US Open, Serena said, “I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus. Thank you, Venus. She is the only reason Serena Williams ever existed".

“Oh my god, thank you so much,” said Williams in the post-match interview, referring to the overwhelming response she received at the Flushing Meadows. “You guys were amazing today. I tried, but Ajla was just quite a little bit better,” she added.

She proceeded to thank her parents, before mentioning the support from the fans. “Thank you daddy, I know you are watching. Thanks Mom. I just thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side for so many years. Decades, Oh my gosh, literally decades. But it all started with my parents, and they deserve everything so I am really grateful to them. These are happy tears, I guess”.

Serena Williams' decorated tennis career

Serena has won a total of 23 Grand Slam titles in her career that spans over two decades. This feat makes her inarguably the most decorated Women’s Singles tennis player in history. Her haul of 23 major titles includes seven Australian Open titles, three French Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles, and six US Open titles.

Coming back to the US Open 2022, the 40-year-old started her campaign last Monday with a two-set win against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic. In the second round, Williams picked up thumping 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-2 win against the No. 2 seed Anett Kontaceit on Wednesday night and secured her place in the third round. Meanwhile, she also teamed with Venus for the women’s doubles event on Thursday night, where they ended up losing the first round.