US Open: Naomi Osaka Opens Up On French Open Media Row, Admits 'did A Lot Of Things Wrong'

The current World No. 3 in ATP rankings, Naomi Osaka has admitted that there are a lot of things she did wrong during her 2021 French Open pull-out. Earlier in May this year, Osaka withdrew from the 2021 French Open after refusing to speak to the media during the event, citing mental health reasons for the decision. She was fined USD 15,000 for skipping the media duties at Roland Garros, with the hope that any fine she incurs would go towards the mental health charity.

Osaka is all set to clash against Czech tennis player Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the 2021 US Open on August 31.

While speaking to the media on Friday, before the US Open, Osaka said, “Honestly, I feel like there's a lot of things that I did wrong at that moment, but I'm also the type of person that's very in the moment. Like whatever I feel, I'll say it or do it. I don't necessarily think that's a bad thing. I think there's a lot of things that I learned to do better. Of course, I don't feel the same situation will happen again would say maybe think it through a bit more in the way that, like, I didn't know how big of a deal it would become.”

The decision to withdraw from the French Open sparked a fresh debate about players’ relationship with the media personnel, and whether or not the mental health of players is affected by the current press conferences format. As reported by the BBC, in the days leading up to the 2021 French Open, Osaka announced that she would not be taking part in the news conferences during the tournament. She was fined USD 15,000 for not participating in the media duties after her opening match, following which the organizers said that the athlete could face expulsion from the tournament if she continues to avoid the media.

Following this, Osaka announced her withdrawal the next day, citing ‘ long bouts of depression ' as a reason to take time away from the court. She returned to court at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, winning the opening two matches before losing to Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the last 16. She was brought up in Queen’s which is near the Flushing Meadows where she will be bidding for a third triumph in four years.

Speaking about the place where she won her first Grand Slam title, Osaka said, "I think the biggest memory that comes back to me is being a little kid, running around the entire site. I don't know if that may be the reason why I play so well here, but there's definitely a lot of nostalgia. I know I haven't played that many matches. But actually, I feel pretty happy with how I'm playing.” Naomi Osaka will step out on the court on August 31, looking to defend her US Open title at the Flushing Meadows.

Watch Naomi Osaka's Top 10 points from her title-winning 2021 US Open campaign-

(Image Source: AP)