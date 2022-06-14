US Open: USTA Permits Russians, Belarusians To Compete; Reiterates Support For Ukraine

In latest development, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has released an official statement, confirming that Russian and Belarusian players would be allowed to compete at this year's event under a neutral flag. However, they made it clear that they continue to condemn the actions of the Russian government, who carried out an 'unprovoked and unjust invasion of Ukraine'.

The USTA highlighted that they are keen on using the US Open as a platform 'to further the humanitarian effort of the Tennis Plays for Peace program'. Meanwhile, they will also introduce some initiatives to aid the humanitarian efforts for Ukraine by providing them 'significant financial assistance'.

US Open to permit Russian and Belarusian players

The USTA's official statement read,

"The USTA will allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 2022 US Open, but only under a neutral flag. Alongside the other Grand Slams, the ITF, the ATP and the WTA, the USTA, which owns and operates the US Open, has previously condemned and continues to condemn, the unprovoked and unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russia."

The statement added, "The USTA, standing with these other tennis entities, supported the banning of the Russian and Belarusian Tennis Federations from the ITF, and therefore all international team competitions, and the directive for players from those countries to play under a neutral flag when competing outside of international team competitions."

"We recognize that each organization has had to deal with unique circumstances that affect its decisions. Based on our own circumstances, the USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 US Open. The USTA will work with the players and both Tours to use the US Open as a platform to further the humanitarian effort of the 'Tennis Plays for Peace' program. In addition, the USTA will introduce a broad, comprehensive set of initiatives to amplify existing Ukrainian humanitarian efforts, including committing to significant financial support, for which details will be announced soon," the statement further read.

Mike McNulty, USTA Chairman of the Board and President said, “Tennis has done much through Tennis Plays for Peace for humanitarian support of Ukraine. Unfortunately, the need for help only continues to grow. The USTA will be responding very soon with a broad set of initiatives that will include significant financial assistance and other programs to further support humanitarian relief and the people of Ukraine.”