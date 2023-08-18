WATCH | Carlos Alcaraz Comes Back With An Insane Shot After Being Stupefied By His Own Lob

The match at the Cincinnati Masters between Tommy Paul and Carlos Alcaraz held a lot of significance for the Spanish bull. Looking at the recent state of the world's No. 1 ranking and his poor performance in the last tournament, he left the Canadian Open early. This match was a turning point for Alcaraz as he gears up to take on tougher competition and try to defend his US Open crown.

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tommy Paul 7-6(6), 6-7(0), 6-3 to advance to the Cincinnati Masters quarterfinals

US Open, which starts on August 28, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion of the US Open 2023

Also Read: The US Open is switching tennis balls for women’s matches so they’re the same ones the men use

Alcaraz takes revenge on Tommy

The young Spanish star was able to get revenge on his American adversary despite dealing with a weather delay at the Cincinnati Masters and recovering from his lackluster performance in Toronto. Alcaraz earned a tough victory in a contest that lasted three hours and ten minutes.



Exactly seven days earlier, Paul foiled Alcaraz's bid for a first-time triumph at the Canadian Open, ending his progress to the quarterfinals. Paul, ranked 14th in the world, displayed his tenacity as a difficult opponent, having already defeated the 20-year-old Spaniard twice in Canada, both times within a year. Alcaraz, on the other hand, successfully deciphered the challenge in a tense duel in Ohio. He won a hard-fought victory with a score of 7-6(6), 6-7(0), 6-3, advancing him to the quarterfinals.

Also Read: Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki are given wild cards into the US Open 2023



Carlos Alcarz hits a special shot that astounds him and the crowd

HOW ON EARTH?!?! 🤯



Crazy moments towards the end of the second set between @carlosalcaraz & @tommypaul1!#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/RFUcxXfxrr — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 17, 2023

In a spectacular display against Paul, he secured the world No. 1 title and moved closer to his first Cincinnati win. In the second set, Carlos Alcaraz made an amazing play that made the match memorable. In the 12th game, Alcaraz tried a crosscourt passing shot with his backhand against Paul. The American returned the ball to the net at the final moment.

Alcaraz, near the net, attempted a forehand down the line. After the bounce, the ball's unexpected sidespin changed its direction. With remarkable reflexes, Alcaraz ran and surged forward to create a flawless lob. Paul ran toward the court's back but failed. Paul, Alcaraz, and the Center Court crowd couldn't comprehend the incredible scenario. Alcaraz raised his racket to accept the crowd's clapping while staring at his fans in awe.