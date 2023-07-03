WATCH: Novak Djokovic's Hilarious 'Towel Act' Leaves Audiences At Wimbledon 2023 In Splits

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and is currently competing at Wimbledon 2023. The first day of the competition started with an encounter in the men’s singles, in which the defending champion Djokovic faced off with Argentinian star Pedro Cachin. Novak won the first set by a score of 6-3. However, the game was temporarily paused due to rain on the grass court.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic has won 7 Wimbledon Titles

Roger Federer has won 8 Wimbledon Titles

Novak Djokovic was the French Open 2023 winner last month

Also Read: Russians And Belarusians Back At Grand Slam Tournament As War In Ukraine Continues

Novak Djokovic's hilarious act during the match delay

While small weather-related pauses are usual in Tennis, this one at the revered Centre Court went much longer than expected. The court's moisture persisted after the rain drained away and the roof was shut, delaying the start of the game. Iga Swiatek kicked off her Wimbledon 2023 campaign with a dominating victory, marking a strong start to the tournament. Meanwhile, the Centre Court became the center of attention for a different reason, as according to the ATP rankings, world No. 2, Novak Djokovic, provided a hilarious and light-hearted moment to cheer the crowd up.

Novak Djokovic is out here trying to dry the court with a towel during the rain delay 😅 pic.twitter.com/HDB6IXE2I8 — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2023

Djokovic decided to lighten the atmosphere despite unplayable conditions and impatient spectators. He took a towel and playfully imitated the staff member using a leaf blower to dry the slick court. With a pleasant grin that appealed to fans everywhere, the accomplished tennis player changed into a temporary member of the ground crew.

Also Read: Roger Federer All Set To Return To The Centre Court in Wimbledon 2023

He also joked with his box during the humorous time that they could blow on the court to hasten the drying process. He added humour and reminded everyone of the lighter side of sports, even in highly competitive environments, with his humorous banter before what may be a crucial event for him.

Who won the encounter of Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin?

Djokovic dominated the first two sets of the men’s singles opener against the Argentine. The score of the first two sets was 6-3 with Pedro and the 3rd set heading into a tie-breaker 6-6 with Djokovic dominating the game and making it 6-7 (4-7) in his first match of the Wimbledon 2023.