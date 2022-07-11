Where Does Djokovic Stand In All-time Grand Slam List With Nadal & Federer Post Wimbledon?

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic scripted history on Sunday by winning his fourth Wimbledon title in a row and his seventh overall. Djokovic defeated unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 on Centre Court to win his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam. On the list of players with the most Grand Slams in their careers, Djokovic is now only ranked second. Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slams in his career, is ahead of Djokovic. The 35-year-old has overtaken the legendary Swiss player Roger Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slams.

Where does Djokovic rank among all-time Grand Slam winners?

Rafael Nadal is the most accomplished player on the list with 22 Grand Slam victories in his career. At the start of the year, Nadal was tied with Djokovic and Federer with 20 wins until he added back-to-back titles at the Australian Open and French Open to extend his total to 22. This year at Wimbledon, Nadal had a chance to win a record 23rd title, but the 36-year-old was forced to withdraw due to an injury after reaching the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic is second on the list with 21 Grand Slam victories in his career. Djokovic won his first Grand Slam of 2022 at Wimbledon. Djokovic has won nine Australian Open titles, two French Open titles, seven Wimbledon, and three US Open titles. Djokovic failed to defend his Australian Open title earlier this year after being barred from partaking in the event due to a vaccination issue. In the French Open, Djokovic was knocked out of the quarterfinal by Nadal.

Swiss legend Roger Federer is third on the list with 20 Grand Slam victories in his career. Federer's last Grand Slam win came in 2018 after he won the Australian Open. He is the most successful player to have ever played at Wimbledon, having won a record eight titles at the prestigious tournament. Federer also has six Australian Open titles, one French Open title, and five US Open titles to his name. He is currently not playing Tennis but is expected to return to the circuit later this year.

Pos Player Country Title 1. Rafael Nadal Spain 22 (Australian Open: 2, French Open: 14, Wimbledon: 2, US Open: 4) 2. Novak Djokovic Serbia 21 (Australian Open: 9, French Open: 2, Wimbledon: 7, US Open: 3) 3. Roger Federer Switzerland 20 (Australian Open: 6, French Open: 1, Wimbledon: 8, US Open: 5)

Image: AP