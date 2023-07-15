Why Were Novak Djokovic's Points Deducted During The Wimbledon Men's Singles Semifinal?

Novak Djokovic dispatched Italian Jannik Sinner in straight sets as he made his way to the Wimbledon final. The Serb is on the verge of levelling Roger Federer's record 8th Wimbledon title. He has to get past the Carlos Alcaraz hurdle in a bid to claim his 5th consecutive Wimbledon title.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

The Serbian is currently leading the chart with 23 Grand Slam titles

He has been on a brilliant run at the Wimbledon

Why Novak Djokovic was docked points in the Wimbledon semifinal

Novak Djokovic was the subject of a point deduction during his Wimbledon semifinal against Jannik Sinner. During a game in the second set, the seven-time champion made a grunt while returning a backhand to his opponent. Sinner was about to play a return shot to the Serbian and the chair umpire took the opportunity as he shouted "Hinderance!"

The event shocked Djokovic as he confronted the British umpire Richard Haigh claiming what effect would this have on the result of the game. The umpire stood tall in his decision and awarded the point to Sinner as he felt the 'grunt' was very unsportsmanlike behaviour from the 36-year-old.

Why tennis players groan during a match?

This incident triggered a storm as reactions started to pour in from all corners of the world. Tennis players are often seen groaning loud during a match and former tennis player Maria Sharapova was a lively example as she was known for her loud grunting throughout the match.

[Novak Djokovic celebrates after a Wimbledon tennis match; Image: AP]

It has been stated that grunting while playing a shot often helps a tennis player in relaxing the muscle. Djokovic, who will now bid for his record eighth Wimbledon title in the summit clash against Carlos Alcaraz, claimed he felt nervous after the call but managed to re-group.

"The hindrance call earlier on today in the match could have changed the course of the match. I felt really nervous out there after that call but I managed to regroup and it was probably the first time in my career that this happened to me, it doesn't normally happen the extended grunt.

"Maybe it was an echo from the roof, I didn't think I was hindering my opponent but OK he made the call and I respect it... what was the question again because I can't remember, I just heard hindrance?"