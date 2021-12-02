Will Novak Djokovic Play Australian Open After Senior Official Dismisses Blackmail Claims

With Australian Open organisers deciding to make vaccination mandatory for players to take part in the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic is unlikely to be part of the first Grand Slam event of the year. The news regarding the same was given by Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan who explained that he does not see Djokovic travelling to Australia at least not under the current rules. Novak Djokovic's vaccination status is yet to be revealed by the player.

Australian Open official denies Novak Djokovic fathers claim

Djokovic’s father Srdjan told Serbian channel Prva TV has said that the World No 1 has his heart set on playing the tournament but the stance was tantamount to "blackmail". During the interview, he said, "Because he is a sportsman and there are a lot of our people, the (Serbian) diaspora, there who would be delighted to see Novak. But I really don’t know if that will happen. Probably not under these conditions, with this blackmail and when it’s done that way. I wouldn't do that. And he's my son, so you decide for yourself,"

According to AAP Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula has hoit back at the Blackmail claim stating that "If you're a visiting international tennis player or a visiting sportsman of any kind, it's about your responsibility to the community that you are being welcomed into. And that's why we are asking those international tennis stars to follow the same requirements as Victorians are. It's not about blackmail, it's about making sure the Victorian community is protected. I want to make it clear that I really hope that Novak Djokovic gets vaccinated and plays in the Australian Open, but if he chooses not to that's a matter for him".

Novak Djokovic Australian Open in serious doubt

Following the comments made by Novak Djokovic father, for now, it can be said that Novak Djokovic Australian Open participation is in serious doubt as his vaccination status is also yet to be revealed. Djokovic has been a vocal critic of the COVID-19 vaccine, believing that everyone should be able to choose what they put in their bodies. He had stated earlier that it's not just about the vaccination but that freedom of choice must apply to everything, and that "it's essential for everyone."

Talking about Novak Djokovic illustrious career, World No. 1 has won the Australian Open a record nine times and has the opportunity to defend his title one more time in January 2022. The Australian Open begins at Melbourne Park on January 17. If Djokovic opts out of the Australian Open in 2022, he will miss out on a chance to surpass his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of winning the most men's grand slam titles in history of the game. He is presently tied for 20 grand slam titles with Federer and Nadal. With only one and a half months till the competition begins, the challenge appears to be a long shot for the Serbian tennis star.