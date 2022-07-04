Will Novak Djokovic's Son Stefan Also Foray Into Tennis? Serbian Opens Up About His Future

Defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has had smooth sailing till the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon 2022 tournament so far. The Serbian has yielded only two games and is on course to meet Rafael Nadal in the finale. Recently, Djokovic shared a picture of himself and his son hitting a forehand. The image of Djokovic's son playing forehand to the side of the former World No 1 went viral on social media following which, the defending champion was asked the question if he will support his son Stefan.

Novak Djokovic on his son Stefan Djokovic's interest in tennis

Following the victory over Tim van Rijthoven at Wimbledon on Sunday, Novak Djokovic, while speaking to reporters, said that he will do everything he can to help his son Stefan Djokovic a professional player if he chooses to follow father's footsteps. He said,

"I try to use every available opportunity... to play with him because he's now fully immersed in tennis. Everything around tennis, how he can play, he's watching, he's analysing. I will support him in any possible way I can so that he can be a professional tennis player ... if he really wants to."

Djokovic during the interview also spoke about having a father-son relationship and allowing his son Stefan to get exposed to the various sport. The Serbian added, "It's too early to speak about it, to be honest. He's not even eight years old. It's important for me that we have a relationship as a father and son ... before anything else, and that he's enjoying life. I feel like it's very important to have, particularly at this young age, a lot of stimulus to the children from different perspectives and different sports and different movement, different activities."

Wimbledon news: Novak Djokovic's classy act post 4th round victory

Novak Djokovic's path to the quarterfinal wasn't an easy one as he had to overcome resistance from Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven in order to reach his 13th quarter-final at the All England Club. Djokovic beat Rijthoven6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 as he looks to equal Pete Sampras's feat. Following the victory, Novak Djokovic paid a special tribute to tennis great Billie-Jean King who was swatching the match.

The 35-year-old managed to finish the match before the 11 pm curfew and post the victory he addressed the crowd present and Billie-Jean King who watched the match. Djokovic in his speech said, "Thanks for stating this late to watch tennis. Thank you Billie-Jean for staying, I know it's been a long day but thank you. I appreciate it. It's an honour to play in front of you."