Wimbledon 2021 Final: Novak Djokovic Eyes Joining Federer, Nadal By Achieving THIS Feat

World number 1 Tennis player Novak Djokovic is in the quest for his 20th Grand Slam title as he takes on Berrettini in the finals of the Wimbledon tournament on Sunday. Novak Djokovic made it to a third successive Wimbledon final after getting the better of Canadian Denis Shapovalov with a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 win in the semi-final clash on Friday. Apart from retaining the Wimbledon trophy, there are a plethora of records that the Serbian stalwart can level or conquer in the historic finale.

Novak Djokovic eye to win the record-tying 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic has continued his top form and confidence from the recently concluded French Open in which he eclipsed "king of Clay' Rafael Nadal's dream run. In the Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Final, the Serbian stalwart has the opportunity for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon trophy. If Novak Djokovic wins the Wimbledon 2021 final, then it would bring him alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most men's Grand Slam titles. Notably, Novak Djokovic on Friday joined Roger Federer as the only two men to have reached 30 Grand Slam finals. (Federer has 31)

#Wimbledon title No.6 is in reach.



Novak Djokovic on breaking records

Earlier, after winning the quarter-finals, Novak Djokovic talked about shattering records and had said, "Thank you for reminding me of that. You always enjoy obviously hearing those stats. I'm devoted to this sport as much as I think anybody out there on the tour."

Novak Djokovic had also said that it was a 'privilege to break records' in the sport that he truly loved after he moved past Boris Becker in the all-time Wimbledon quarter-finals list with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 over Chilean number 17 seed Christian Garin.

Novak Djokovic enters seventh Wimbledon final

On Friday, the top-ranked Serb outplayed No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov on the key points to win their semifinal 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5. The two-time defending champion will face No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final. Shapovalov repeatedly put pressure on Djokovic but faltered at the crucial moments. He failed to serve out the first set at 5-3 and then double-faulted on set point in the tiebreaker.

Djokovic saved all five break points he faced in the second set before Shapovalov double-faulted again to hand him a 6-5 lead.

Djokovic broke again for 6-5 in the third set and served out the match at love. A seventh final at the All England Club ties Djokovic for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore, and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in the 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight. Currently, Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.

