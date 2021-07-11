Wimbledon 2021 Final: Novak Djokovic Vs Berrettini Preview, Head To Head & Prediction

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic will be up against ninth-ranked Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon Men's Singles final on Sunday and should Djokovic emerge triumphant in this title clash, then he will add another feather in his cap by equalling the records of his arch-rivals Roger Federer, and, Rafael Nadal and also stand toe-to-toe with them with 20 Career Grand Slams.

Wimbledon 2021 Final: Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Wimbledon 2021 final, let's take a look at who's got the upper hand to stake claim to the prestigious trophy.

This is Novak Djokovic's seventh appearance in a Wimbledon final and at the same time, it also marks his 30th appearance in the overall Grand Slam finals. 'Djoker' will be looking forward to winning the most prestigious Grand Slam tournament for the sixth time and the odds do favor the Serb as he has got experience in his side. For Berrettini, this will be his maiden appearance in the Grand Slam final and the Italian will start as an underdog against his decorated opponent.

While upset looks unlikely on the cards, Matteo Berrettini would not be hoping to settle for the consolation prize as he would be looking to come out all guns blazing and give the defending champion a run for his money. Another interesting fact over here is that Novak Djokovic had won the previous two editions of the Wimbledon in 2018, and, 2019 respectively (the 2020 edition had to be canceled due to the global pandemic).

Wimbledon 2021 Final: Djokovic vs Berrettini head to head

When it comes to the overall head-to-head encounters, it is the winner of 19 Grand Slams who has an advantage over his Italian rival. In fact, this year's Wimbledon final will be the third time these two will be facing each other on the tennis court.

Djokovic currently leads the head-to-head encounters with a 2-0 margin. The last time the Wimbledon 2021 finalists had locked horns with each other was during the French Open quarterfinals last month where Novak prevailed in four sets.

Wimbledon 2021 Final: Djokovic vs Berrettini prediction

This has been Novak Djokovic's year on the tennis court. The Serbian icon has already won the first two Grand Slams of the ongoing calendar year i.e. the Australian Open and then the French Open which makes the defending champion the favorite to not only retain his title but also register three back-to-back Grand Slam wins in one year.