Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic's 'Spider-Man Returns' Post Begins Meme Fest On Twitter

Novak Djokovic, the world's number 1 Tennis player, currently in pursuit to win the Wimbledon 2021, recently shared his full-stretch picture on his Twitter handle which has started a meme fest. Novak Djokovic on Wednesday, the defending champion, chasing his sixth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam, defeated South Africa’s Kevin Anderson by 6-3 6-3 6-3 on a Centre Court surface.

Novak Djokovic's 'Spider-man' tweet sparks meme fest

Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle and shared his full stretch picture from Wimbledon with a hilarious caption, "Spider-Man returns hahahaa let the memes begin." Notably, Wimbledon's green court continued to create problems for the Tennis players and Djokovic slipped twice during the match against Kevin Anderson. Notably, Wimbledon has been facing social media criticism ever since Serena Williams suffered an ankle injury which forced her to retire from the grass-court during her Wimbledon first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Tuesday.

Spider-Man returns hahahaa 🤣😂🕷 let the memes begin #WimbledonThing pic.twitter.com/OkNQeirPJD — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 30, 2021

Netizens come with hilarious memes on Djokovic's 'Spider-Man' photo

As soon as Novak Djokovic shared his 'Spider-Man' photo, another player Coco Gauff shared her full stretched photo on Twitter. Djokovic retweeted the photo and wrote, 'I like your moves Coco'.

I like your moves Coco 🕷🕸🤩 https://t.co/KZfEmvfhqt — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 30, 2021

Serena Williams' injury

Serena Williams' quest for a 24th career Grand Slam prolonged after an ankle injury forced her to retire from the grass-court during her Wimbledon first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Tuesday. Serena Williams was in complete control of the proceedings in the first set of her first-round match before she slipped and needed an examination on her left ankle. Serena Williams was on the ground before she was helped to her feet by the chair umpire. While the former world number one did receive medical attention instantly but, she was in no position to continue as she seemed to be in excruciating pain and in the end, had no choice but to forfeit the match. The champion player was in tears and could barely move as she acknowledged the crowd who gave her a standing ovation.

(Image Credits: @DjokerNole)