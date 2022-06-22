Wimbledon 2022: Complete Draw, Schedule, Live Streaming Details, And More

Quick links:
The third Grand Slam tournament of the year – Wimbledon 2022 – is set to be played in a couple of days' time with some of the top stars in action. Australian and French Open champion Rafael Nadal, defending champion Novak Djokovic and 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini are some of the notable names featuring at the All England Club.
World No 1 Daniil Medvedev will not be part of the Wimbledon 2022 tournament due to the All England Club's decision not to allow players from Russia to enter the tennis event over the invasion of Ukraine. The No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev is out because of an ankle injury. Amid the absence of major stars, let's take a look at the details regarding Wimbledon 2022 draw, Wimbledon 2022 prize money and other details.
The draws for the Wimbledon 2022 will take place on Friday, June 24 at 2:30 PM IST.
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on opposite sides of the draw, with the duo being seeded No 1 and 2, respectively, in the men’s draw in absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev. In the women's category, Iga Swiatek of Poland, who recently won the French Open, will be the top seed.
Top 🔟 seedings
🌱 Gentlemen's singles
Introducing the top 10 ladies' singles seedings...
The prize money for Wimbledon is £40,350,000.
SINGLES
Winner: £2,000,000
Finalist: £1,050,000
Semi-finalist: £535,000
Quarter-finalist: £310,000
Round of 16: £190,000
Round of 32: £120,000
Round of 64: £78,000
Round of 128: £50,000
DOUBLES (£ per team)
Winner: £540,000
Finalist: £270,000
Semi-finalist: £135,000
Quarter-finalist: £67,000
Round of 16: £33,000
Round of 32: £20,000
Round of 64: £12,500
The qualifying event has started on Monday, June 20 and will go on till Thursday, June 23. The main draw will begin on Monday, June 27. The Doubles final will be held on Saturday, July 9. The Singles final of Wimbledon 2022 will be contested on Sunday, July 10.
Coming to live streaming details, tennis fans in India can watch the entire Wimbledon 2022 tournament live on the Star Sports who are the official broadcasters of the tournament. The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Novak Djokovic won the 2021 Wimbledon singles title with a 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory against Matteo Berrettini in the championship match. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic lifted the doubles trophy in London with a 6-4, 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-5 triumph against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the final. Ashleigh Barty won the women's singles title after beating Karolína Plíšková 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk were the winners of the women's doubles, while Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk were the mixed doubles winners.