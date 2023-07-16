Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Lifts His Maiden Wimbledon Title, Beats Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to lift his maiden Wimbledon Title on the Centre Court. The five match thriller saw a scoreline of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. This is Alcaraz's second Grand Slam title after US Open.

This was Carlos Alcaraz's maiden Wimbledon final while Djokovic appeared in his 9th final at the ll England Club. Djokovic dominated the first set throughout as he won it 6-1. But the young Spaniard came back stronger in the next two sets by winning it 7-6 (6), 6-1 as he maintained a strong hold on the match.

Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No. 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is ranked No. 2. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will also have the top ATP ranking. This was a rematch of the last year's French Open semifinal when Djokovic comfortably beat the Spaniard on the clay court as he lifted his 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic came back hard in the fourth set as he kept the match alive but at the end, Alcaraz had the last laugh. The Spanish will retain the top spot in the ATP ranking.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament. Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major.

Instead of Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, becoming the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest. The age gap between the two was the widest in any men’s Slam final since 1974.

(With inputs from AP)