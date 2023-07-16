Last Updated:

Djokovic Vs Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2023

20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is all set to battle 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in a bid to win his second major title, during the Wimbledon 2023 men's singles final on Sunday. The Wimbledon men's single final is slated to begin at 6:30 pm IST on Sunday. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates and more from the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final.

Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) during Wimbledon 2023 | Image: @atptour/Instagram

23:24 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Update: Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon 2023, beats Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

23:18 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Update: Alcaraz will serve for the championship

Djokovic holds to give Alcaraz the opportunity to serve for the championship.

23:18 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Update: Alcaraz goes 5-3

Alcaraz is one game away from becoming the Wimbledon champion.

23:11 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Update: Djokovic come back with a hold again

It is 4-3 to Alcaraz in 5th set.

23:10 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Update: Alcaraz holds again

Alcaraz is 4-2 up in the 5th set.

23:05 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Update: Djokovic holds

Djokovic gets the holds to take the score to 3-2.

23:05 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Follows it up with a hold

Alcaraz holds to take 3-1 lead.

22:57 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz breaks

Massive moment in the match as Alcaraz has broken the serve of Djokovic. It is 2-1 to Alcaraz.

22:53 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz holds

It is 1-1 in 5th set.

22:49 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Djokovic wins the game 1 of 5th set

Djokovic wins Game 1 of 5th set.

22:37 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Djokovic wins the 4th set

After losing the 3rd set, Djokovic has made a tremendous comeback in the 4th set to take the match into the 5th. He wins 4th set by 6-3.

22:20 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Djokovic breaks to take an edge in 4th set

Djokovic breaks the serve of Alcaraz, goes 3-2 in 4th set.

22:13 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Djokovic comes up with an equally good hold

It is 2-2 in 4th set.

22:04 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz holds to go 2-1 up

Carlos Alcaraz holds to go 2-1 up in the 4th set.

21:56 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Massive Hold for Djokovic

Djokovic had to keep his nerves to win the game here. It is 1-1 in 4th set.

21:51 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz is 1-0 in 4th set

Alcaraz is 1-0 up in the 4th set.

21:40 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz wins the 3rd set to go 2-1 up in the Wimbledon final

Alcaraz wins the 3rd set 6-1 and is now one set away from winning the Wimbledon 2023.

21:37 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Follows it up with a quick hold

Alcaraz goes 5-1 in the 3rd set.

21:34 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz gains major advantage in 3rd set

Carlos Alcaraz has broken Novak Djokovic once again. It is 4-1 to Alcaraz in 3rd set.

21:15 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz is 3-1 up

Alcaraz is 3-1 up in 3rd set.

21:02 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Novak is not letting it slip

Djokovic makes his mark in the 3rd  set. It is 2-1 in 3rd set.

20:53 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz holds to go 2-0

Alcaraz holds to go 2-0 up in 3rd set.

20:50 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz has momentum on his side

Alcaraz breaks Djokovic's serve in the 3rd set to 1-0 up.

20:41 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz wins the tiebreaker to even the score

Alcaraz wins the second set 8-6 to capture the second set 7-6. It is 1 apiece in thw in the final.

20:28 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: It's tiebreaker time

It is 6-6 and tiebreaker will decide the fate of 2nd set.

20:24 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz has won the 6th game

Alcaraz has taken the 6-5 lead in the set and will vie to win 7-5.

20:20 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: It's 5 all in second set

It is anybody's set with both players winning 5 games.

20:10 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz holds

Alcaraz goes 5-4 in 2nd set.

20:10 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: It may go to the tie breaker

It's 4-4 and both the players are battling to win 5th game.

20:01 IST, July 16th 2023
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Live Updates: Alcaraz with a quick hold

Carlos Alcaraz holds it with any hassle. It is 4-3 to Alcaraz in the 2nd set.

