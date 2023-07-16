Quick links:
Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) during Wimbledon 2023 | Image: @atptour/Instagram
Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon 2023, beats Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Djokovic holds to give Alcaraz the opportunity to serve for the championship.
Alcaraz is one game away from becoming the Wimbledon champion.
It is 4-3 to Alcaraz in 5th set.
Alcaraz is 4-2 up in the 5th set.
Djokovic gets the holds to take the score to 3-2.
Alcaraz holds to take 3-1 lead.
Massive moment in the match as Alcaraz has broken the serve of Djokovic. It is 2-1 to Alcaraz.
It is 1-1 in 5th set.
Djokovic wins Game 1 of 5th set.
After losing the 3rd set, Djokovic has made a tremendous comeback in the 4th set to take the match into the 5th. He wins 4th set by 6-3.
Djokovic breaks the serve of Alcaraz, goes 3-2 in 4th set.
It is 2-2 in 4th set.
Carlos Alcaraz holds to go 2-1 up in the 4th set.
Djokovic had to keep his nerves to win the game here. It is 1-1 in 4th set.
Alcaraz is 1-0 up in the 4th set.
Alcaraz wins the 3rd set 6-1 and is now one set away from winning the Wimbledon 2023.
Alcaraz goes 5-1 in the 3rd set.
Carlos Alcaraz has broken Novak Djokovic once again. It is 4-1 to Alcaraz in 3rd set.
Alcaraz is 3-1 up in 3rd set.
Djokovic makes his mark in the 3rd set. It is 2-1 in 3rd set.
Alcaraz holds to go 2-0 up in 3rd set.
Alcaraz breaks Djokovic's serve in the 3rd set to 1-0 up.
Alcaraz wins the second set 8-6 to capture the second set 7-6. It is 1 apiece in thw in the final.
It is 6-6 and tiebreaker will decide the fate of 2nd set.
Alcaraz has taken the 6-5 lead in the set and will vie to win 7-5.
It is anybody's set with both players winning 5 games.
Alcaraz goes 5-4 in 2nd set.
It's 4-4 and both the players are battling to win 5th game.
Carlos Alcaraz holds it with any hassle. It is 4-3 to Alcaraz in the 2nd set.