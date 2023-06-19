Wimbledon 2023 Prize Money: How Much Cash Prize Would The Winners Receive?

Quick links:
Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's singles final; Image: Reuters
Along with offering a place in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams - the biggest events on the tennis calendar - also provide serious financial incentives for the champions.
Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon:
The 2023 edition of Wimbledon runs from July 3-16.
* The total prize money is a record 44.7 million pounds ($57.29 million).
* It has increased by 11.2% from 2022.
* The Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, said the goal is to "return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event."
* First round: 55,000 pounds
* Second round: 85,000 pounds
* Third round: 131,000 pounds
* Round of 16: 207,000 pounds
* Quarter-finals: 340,000 pounds
* Semi-finals: 600,000 pounds
* Finalist: 1.175 million pounds
* Winner: 2.35 million pounds
The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2022, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina, received 2 million pounds each.
* The champions of the Australian Open earlier this year received A$2.975 million ($2.05 million), with Djokovic winning the first Grand Slam of the year for the 10th time while Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first major crown.
* Djokovic won a record 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open, and Iga Swiatek clinched her third Roland Garros title in June — receiving 2.3 million euros ($2.51 million) in prize money each.
* At the U.S. Open last year, Carlos Alcaraz became the second-youngest player to win at Flushing Meadows while Swiatek claimed the women's singles title, receiving $2.6 million each.
* First round: 13,750 pounds
* Second round: 22,000 pounds
* Third round: 36,250 pounds
* Quarter-finals: 75,000 pounds
* Semi-finals: 150,000 pounds
* Finalist: 300,000 pounds
* Winner: 600,000 pounds
* First round: 4,000 pounds
* Round two: 7,750 pounds
* Quarter-finals: 16,500 pounds
* Semi-finals: 32,000 pounds
* Finalist: 64,000 pounds
* Winner: 128,000 pounds
($1 = 0.7802 pounds)
($1 = 1.4541 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
