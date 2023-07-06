Wimbledon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Andy Murray Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match

Quick links:
Andy Murray to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Wimbledon second round (Image: AP)
Wimbledon has been in full swing as the grass court tennis tournament kickstarted on 3rd July. This is the third Grand Slam tournament this year following the completion of the Australian Open and the French Open. A host of stars are currently participating at the All England Club.
Andy Murray is set to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in a Wimbledon second-round match at the Centre Court. Two-time champions Murray started the tournament as unseeded and will likely have a final shot in the grass-court tournament and for that, he will have to get past Tsitsipas Tsitsipas who is seeded 5th in the competition.
