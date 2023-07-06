Wimbledon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Andy Murray Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match

Wimbledon has been in full swing as the grass court tennis tournament kickstarted on 3rd July. This is the third Grand Slam tournament this year following the completion of the Australian Open and the French Open. A host of stars are currently participating at the All England Club.

3 things you need to know

Wimbledon is regarded as the most esteemed tournament in Tennis

Roger Federer currently holds the most number (8) of Wimbledon titles

Rafael Nadal isn't taking part this year due to injury issues

Andy Murray to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Wimbledon second round clash

Andy Murray is set to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in a Wimbledon second-round match at the Centre Court. Two-time champions Murray started the tournament as unseeded and will likely have a final shot in the grass-court tournament and for that, he will have to get past Tsitsipas Tsitsipas who is seeded 5th in the competition.

Wimbledon TV Channel and live streaming details

Where is the Wimbledon being held?

The Wimbledon is being held at the All England Club in London

How to watch Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon match in India?

Indian tennis lovers can watch the Wimbledon match between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sony Sports Network. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 PM IST on Thursday

How to watch the live streaming of Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon match in India?

The Wimbledon match between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas can be live-streamed on Disney+Hostar. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 PM IST on Thursday

How to watch the live streaming of Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon in the UK?

People in the UK can watch the match live on BBC as it has exclusive rights to the tournament. The live streaming will be available on BBC iplayer. The match will start on Thursday at 4:45 PM BST

How to watch the live streaming of Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Wimbledon in the USA?