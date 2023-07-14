Quick links:
(Image: AP)
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to grab a place in the Wimbledon final
medvedev made an impressive comeback with a 2-3 but is still beneath Alcaraz.
Carlos Alcaraz is running dominant as he wins the second set as well.
Alcaraz in complete control as Medvedev makes another effort to recover
Medvedev is often picking up the lead but Alcaraz is eventually levelig it; both remain at 1-1
Alcaraz wins the first set over Medvedev with his fiery spell
Alcaraz is one tough opponent for Medvedev who is picking some trick shots ti gather points
Medvedev ousted Alcaraz thanks to a cunning forehand drop shot; The audience adores it and cheers in unison.
Medvedev’s turn with the serve and he too starts strong as Alcaraz capitalizes on a weak second serve; Score at 1-1 now
Alcaraz serves first and scores the first point. Alcaraz's opening game was simple. without losing a point, wins.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev is set to happen soon
Djokovic got his way back into the gama and has made his way into the finals after defeating Sinner by 6-3, 6-4, 7-6
The game has equaled to 6-6 but the edge lies with Sinner, Djokovic needs to fight back.
Sinner is re-gaining possesion and the pressure is adding up on Djokovic.
After remaining under pressure, Noval Djokovic has able to bounce back and equaled the score to 5-5
Sinner has took the score to 5-4 as Djokovic's errors helped him out
Djokovic did not take a long time to recover as he leveled the score.
It is Sinner who leads with a 4-3 over Djokovic
Sinner doesn't let up and forces Djokovic to a double in his serve. The Serbian, though, is not easily shaken.
Djokovic took a lead, but Sinner leveled the score to 1-1.
Sinner serves to open the third set, and he gets off to a good start by winning the opening game.
Djokovic has taken a two set lead over Sinner in the semi final and now the odds are against the Italian.
Sinner holds and it is 5-4 to Djokovic. He will serve for the set now.
Sinner would have to hold to stay in the set.
It's 4-3 in the second set. Djokovic to serve for 5-3.
It is 4-2 to Djokovic in the 2nd set.
It's 3-2 to Djokovic in 2nd set.
Djokovic holds and after a few nervy moments in the game. Leads by 3-1 in 2nd set.
Djokovic leads 2-1 in the 2nd set.
Novak Djokovic has won the first set against Jannik Sinner.