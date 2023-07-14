Last Updated:

Wimbledon 2023 Semi-Final Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz To Face Novak Djokovic In Final

Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Finals Live Updates: Top seeded players including the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be in action on Day 15 of the Wimbledon 2023. Djokovic will lock horns against Jannik Sinner in the first semi-final of the day, while Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz will play the second semi-final. Follow republicworld.com for all the latest updates and news.

Wimbledon 2023

23:15 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon in the final

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to grab a place in the Wimbledon final

22:58 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Medvedev bounces back, Alcaraz still reigns

medvedev made an impressive comeback with a 2-3 but is still beneath Alcaraz.

22:38 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Alcaraz sweeps the second set

Carlos Alcaraz is running dominant as he wins the second set as well.

22:24 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Alcaraz holds the upper hand

Alcaraz in complete control as Medvedev makes another effort to recover

22:14 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: A back and forth war goes on

Medvedev is often picking up the lead but Alcaraz is eventually levelig it; both remain at 1-1

22:02 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Alcaraz wins the first set

Alcaraz wins the first set over Medvedev with his fiery spell 

21:53 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Medvedev equalizes score

Alcaraz is one tough opponent for Medvedev who is picking some trick shots ti gather points

 

21:43 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Alcaraz with a 2-1 lead

Medvedev ousted Alcaraz thanks to a cunning forehand drop shot; The audience adores it and cheers in unison.

21:32 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Score leveled

Medvedev’s turn with the serve and he too starts strong as Alcaraz capitalizes on a weak second serve;  Score at 1-1 now

21:28 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: First set begins

Alcaraz serves first and scores the first point. Alcaraz's opening game was simple. without losing a point, wins.
 

21:15 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Second Semifinal set to happen

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev is set to happen soon

20:58 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Djokovic for the win!

Djokovic got his way back into the gama and has made his way into the finals after defeating Sinner by 6-3, 6-4, 7-6

20:49 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Djokovic is in pressure

The game has equaled to 6-6 but the edge lies with Sinner, Djokovic needs to fight back.

20:44 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Sinner leads with 6-5

Sinner is re-gaining possesion and the pressure is adding up on Djokovic.

20:38 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Djokovic makes a breakthrough

After remaining under pressure, Noval Djokovic has able to bounce back and equaled the score to 5-5

20:30 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Sinner us up with the lead

Sinner has took the score to 5-4 as Djokovic's errors helped him out

20:26 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Novak levels to 4-4

Djokovic did not take a long time to recover as he leveled the score.

20:26 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Sinner takes it 4-3

It is Sinner who leads with a 4-3 over Djokovic

20:12 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Djokovic maintains 2-2

Sinner doesn't let up and forces Djokovic to a double in his serve. The Serbian, though, is not easily shaken.

20:00 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Sinner levels the set to 1-1

Djokovic took a lead, but Sinner leveled the score to 1-1.

19:55 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Third set officially begins

Sinner serves to open the third set, and he gets off to a good start by winning the opening game.

19:49 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon, semi final: Djokovic wins second set

Djokovic has taken a two set lead over Sinner in the semi final and now the odds are against the Italian.

19:44 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon, semi-final: Djokovic to serve for the set

Sinner holds and it is 5-4 to Djokovic. He will serve for the set now.

19:40 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon, semi-final: Djokovic leads 5-3

Sinner would have to hold to stay in the set.

19:35 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon, semi-final: Sinner stays 1 behind

It's 4-3 in the second set. Djokovic to serve for 5-3.

19:28 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon, semi-final: Djokovic holds on again

It is 4-2 to Djokovic in the 2nd set.

19:21 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon, semi-final: Quick hold for sinner

It's 3-2 to Djokovic in 2nd set.

19:18 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon, semi-final: Big hold for Djokovic

Djokovic holds and after a few nervy moments in the game. Leads by 3-1 in 2nd set.

19:06 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon, semi-final: Djokovic breaks in 2nd set

Djokovic leads 2-1 in the 2nd set.

18:49 IST, July 14th 2023
Wimbledon 2023, Semi-Final: Djokovic wins first set

Novak Djokovic has won the first set against Jannik Sinner. 

