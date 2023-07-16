The Moment Carlos Alcaraz Ended Novak Djokovic's Hegemony At Wimbledon- WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz has done the unthinkable. The 20-year-old Spaniard has defeated the 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon championship. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic with a score of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, in the 5-set finale.

3 things you need to know

After losing the first set 6-1, many might have ticked the name of Djokovic as the potential winner of Wimbledon 2023. But Alcaraz came back to get the better of Djokovic in the tiebreaker of the 2nd set and then took the momentum to return the favor of 1st set. Alcaraz won the 3rd set by 6-1. Djokovic then came back into the match as every tennis fan expects him to do, more so when it is the final of a Grand Slam. Nole took the match into the 5th set where Alcaraz held his nerves to break Djokovic's serve to go 2-1 and then did not let go off the advantage.

Here's the winning moment

Watch the crowd erupt as Carlos Alcaraz altered history. Djokovic netted the ball and as the tradition goes the winner laid on the floor ecstatically. Here's the winning moment of the match.

With this win, Alcaraz became the youngest ever to clinch the Wimbledon championship. This is his second Grand Slam title, he earlier won the 2022 US Open.