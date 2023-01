Serbian star Novak Djokovic's outstanding run at Melbourne Park continues as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets (6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final on January 29 to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open title. As a result of the 35-year-old winning yet another major, here is a look at where he stands in the all-time men's Grand Slam winners list alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

All-time men's Grand Slam winners list

Rank Player Number of Grand Slams 1 Rafael Nadal 22 1 Novak Djokovic 22 3 Roger Federer 20 4 Pete Sampras 14 5 Roy Emerson 12 6 Rod Laver 11 6 Björn Borg 11 8 Bill Tilden 10

Total number of Grand Slams won at each event

Australian Open

Rank Player Number of titles 1 Novak Djokovic 10 2 Roy Emerson 6 2 Roger Federer 6 4 Andre Agassi 4 4 Jack Crawford 4 4 Ken Rosewall 4 7 James Anderson 3 7 Rod Laver 3 7 Adrian Quist 3 7 Mats Wilander 3

French Open

Rank Player Number of titles 1 Rafael Nadal 14 2 Max Decugis 8 3 Björn Borg 6 4 Henri Cochet 5 5 André Vacherot 4 5 Paul Aymé 4 7 Maurice Germot 3 7 René Lacoste 3 7 Mats Wilander 3 7 Ivan Lendl 3 7 Gustavo Kuerten 3

Wimbledon

Rank Player Number of titles 1 Roger Federer 8 2 Novak Djokovic 7 2 William Renshaw 7 2 Pete Sampras 7 5 Laurence Doherty 5 5 Björn Borg 5 7 Reginald Doherty 4 7 Anthony Wilding 4 7 Rod Laver 4 10 Wilfred Baddeley 3 10 Arthur Gore 3 10 Bill Tilden 3 10 Fred Perry 3 10 John Newcombe 3 10 John McEnroe 3 10 Boris Becker 3

US Open