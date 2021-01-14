World No.16 Madison Keys To Miss Australian Open After Being Tested COVID-19 Positive

American professional tennis player Madison Keys will not be featuring in the Australian Open 2021 after she was tested COVID-19 positive. It so happened that the current world no.16 shared had shared her health update on social media.

Madison Keys ruled out of this year's AO

Keys took to Instagram and confirmed that she was tested COVID-19 positive even before she was supposed to fly to Australia. Madison Keys then added that she is very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and at the same time also knowing that Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old added that she is self-isolating at home and will continue to follow all the necessary health precautions as she looks forward to being back on tour next month.

Australian Open 2021

A major feature on the ATP's calendar as the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open 2021 has been locked in to start on February 8 - a delay of three weeks from its usual start in the first week of January. This move comes as no surprise to fans or players, with many stakeholders having already announced that this was a possibility. The delay has been instituted in order to allow players the time to complete their 14-day mandatory quarantine and get in some match time before the Slam.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will be defending his title in Men's Singles, whereas, Sofia Kenin will be defending the trophy in Women's Singles.

