WTA Suspends Tennis Tournaments In China Amid Growing Concerns Over Peng Shuai's Safety

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Thursday announced its decision to suspend all tournaments in China and Hong Kong due to concerns regarding the treatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. WTA chairman Steve Simon said in a statement that he doesn't see how he can ask his players to compete in China, where Peng Shuai's voice has been suppressed and she has been seemingly pressed to take back her allegation of sexual assault against a powerful Chinese politician.

Simon further stated that the WTA is also concerned about the risks that all its players and staff could face if tournaments were to be held in China next year.

"I very much regret it has come to this point. The tennis communities in China and Hong Kong are full of great people with whom we have worked for many years. They should be proud of their achievements, hospitality and success. However, unless China takes the steps we have asked for, we cannot put our players and staff at risk by holding events in China," WTA chief Steve Simon said in a statement.

"China’s leaders have left the WTA with no choice. I remain hopeful that our pleas will be heard and the Chinese authorities will take steps to legitimately address this issue," Simon added.

Peng Shuai's disappearance

Peng Shuai had gone missing earlier this month after she levelled allegations of sexual assault against former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli. Shuai had shared a 1,600-word post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, where she accused the former politician of forcing her into having sex with him in what she described as a "brutal sexual assault". The incident had allegedly occurred three years ago.

Shuai's post was taken down by Weibo immediately. After Shuai made the allegations, it was reported that she was missing. Days later, when the world, including WTA raised questions of the Chinese authorities, Shuai's pictures were released by local journalists who were trying to prove that the athlete is free and safe in the country. A journalist shared photos of a seemingly happy Shuai, claiming that it was sent by the tennis player on another Chinese social media platform WeChat.

Chinese state media journalists also released a screenshot of an email allegedly sent by Shuai to the WTA in which she walked back the allegations.

Image: AP