AEW Star Jon Moxley Used To Wonder If The Undertaker Slept Inside A Coffin

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Jon Moxley revealed what motivated him to begin wrestling and also provided an interesting anecdote of The Undertaker.

In a recent interview, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Jon Moxley revealed what motivated him to join wrestling and also provided an interesting anecdote of The Undertaker. Moxley, who previously wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), said that he began wrestling because he was obsessed with it and was also intrigued by the 'mysterious' storylines that companies like WWE came up with.

For example, he discussed how he and his friends believed The Undertaker slept inside a coffin, among other interesting topics. The interview took place on the 'Throwing Down' podcast with Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, and Meisha Tate.

Jon Moxley thought The Undertaker slept inside a coffin

While giving an interview on the Throwing Down podcast, Jon Moxley said, "I found myself kind of like academically studying wrestling to the point where it was beyond being a fan where I was so obsessed with it. I was an athlete in high school in wrestling and football. Back then, I didn’t have the internet and all that, and I was like, how do you get into wrestling? It's like this mysterious world. A guy like The Undertaker, I remember me and my friends would be like, 'Do you really think he sleeps in a coffin? What does he do in real life,' because it wasn’t exposed like it is today? So it was like this mysterious world,"

With The Undertaker often given nicknames such as 'The Phenom' and 'The Deadman,' many youngsters watching WWE at the time actually believed that he was a supernatural superstar. The company had branded him as a horror-themed and macabre entity. Moreover, his storylines also featured items such as graves, urns, and coffins, things that are mostly associated with horror movies.

How to watch AEW live in India?

Unfortunately, there is no weekly telecast of AEW episodes in India. However, fans can watch several AEW pay-per-view events live on the Eurosport network, which acquired the official telecasting rights in the country. The AEW pay-per-view events will be telecasted live on Eurosport India and the matches can also be watched using the live stream of Eurosport. Meanwhile, live updates of all AEW episodes can be tracked on the social media handles of the wrestlers and the company.

