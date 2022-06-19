Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns: What To Expect At 'Last Man Standing' Battle For SummerSlam?

Six-time WWE champion Brock Lesnar made his return to the WWE ring during the Friday Night SmackDown episode of June 17, and immediately launched an attack on his long-time rival Roman Reigns. While Roman celebrated his victory against Riddle for the undisputed WWE universal championship title, Lesnar made his long-pending appearance and took everyone by surprise. Wasting no time, Lesnar took Lesnar down with his signature move, the F-5, before doing the same with The Usos.

As the show went off, WWE announced that Lesnar will fight for the undisputed championship title of Reigns, at the WWE SummerSlam 2022 in a ‘Last Man Standing’ match. Lesnar had been absent from the promotion, ever since he lost the WWE title to the universal champion Reigns at WrestleMania 38. They have been involved in the feud since Lesnar returned to WWE during SummerSlam last year, which will now continue to this year’s edition.

What is a 'Last Man Standing' match?

A ‘Last Man Standing’ match is a match format used by WWE, whenever they need to add extra savagery to a feud. Under this format, the only way to win is by knock out, which means that the opponent must be downed or unable to respond to a 10-count. Pinfalls are irrelevant in this particular match format, and count-outs are also not considered for results.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns: Head-to-head stats

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been involved in head-to-head clashes for a total of five times in the past. Prior to Reigns’ win at WrestleMania 38, both wrestlers had two victories each to their name. Both wrestlers also clashed at the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 PPV, where Reigns successfully defended his total.

WrestleMania 38 in 2022: Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar (c)

Winner- Roman Reigns

Crown Jewel 2021: Roman Reigns(c) vs Brock Lesnar

Winner- Roman Reigns

SummerSlam 2018: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar(c), the Title Change

Winner- Roman Reigns

Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar(c) inside a Steel Cage

Winner- Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania 34 in 2018: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar(c)

Winner- Brock Lesnar

More about WWE SummerSlam 2022 PPV

Having said that, the SummerSlam 2022 is the next pay-per-view (PPV) event in line for WWE, scheduled to take place on July 30. While the return of Lesnar had added excitement for fans in the event, many are still concerned about the participation of the 14-time world champion Randy Orton. Orton suffered a back injury during the tag team unification match against The Usos.

Orton is currently undergoing back surgery and as per reports, he might be out of in-ring action for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, the SummerSlam 2022 will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Before the mega event, the WWE superstars will headline the WWE Money in the Bank PPV on July 2 in Nashville.

