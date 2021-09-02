Brock Lesnar's Contract Details Revealed; 'Beast' Expected To Wrestle In 8-12 WWE Matches

With Brock Lesnar making his much-anticipated return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) at SummerSlam earlier this year, his contract details were recently revealed. Fans can expect 'The Beast Incarnate' to make blockbuster appearances at pay-per-view events to increase the viewership of the company. As per reports, Lesnar has agreed to fight between 8-12 matches.

Brock Lesnar's contract details

According to Fightful Select, an 18-month contract was signed by Brock Lesnar just before WWE SummerSlam. Since Brock Lesnar's WWE contracts have usually expired around the time of WrestleMania, it is expected that his current deal will last a year and a half until WrestleMania 39 in 2023. While speaking on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that The Beast Incarnate is expected to compete in 8-12 matches. As a result, Lesnar is expected to compete in WWE every two or three months and at the biggest pay-per-view events.

Brock Lesnar is expected to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

WrestlingNews reported earlier that WWE hopes to schedule the much-anticipated dream match between Roman Reigns and the Rock at WrestleMania 39 in 2023 instead of 38. With this development taking place, it opens a spot for Brock Lesnar to compete at this year's WrestleMania. While Dave Meltzer too agreed that Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is likely to take place at WrestleMania 38, he said that there is a possibility it could happen earlier as well.

While speaking during Monday's Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said, "[Lesnar] being brought back was a reaction to Punk. That’s what it was because it was a last-minute call. I'm presuming today that [Lesnar vs. Reigns is for] next year's WrestleMania. That's what I’m presuming today because Dwayne Johnson is probably not – you know, that's up to Dwayne Johnson, I mean next year's WrestleMania. When he wants to wrestle, and when his schedule is cleared, that's when he's gonna wrestle."

However, the American journalist did add that Lesnar could also face Reigns at Crown Jewel instead as the event in Saudi Arabia generates more revenues than WrestleMania. "Everything is up in the air. From a money standpoint, yes you can do [Lesnar vs. Reigns] in Saudi Arabia," added Meltzer.