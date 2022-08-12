Can John Cena Break WWE's All-time Championship Record? 16-time Champion Breaks Silence

WWE superstar John Cena recently made an appearance at Comic-Con Wales and spoke about his chances of claiming his 17th world title with WWE. The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-actor is a 16-time world champion with his last title reign coming in 2017. He was denied a record-breaking 17th world title after his loss against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 and is currently tied with WWE legend Ric Flair to win the most no. of 16 world titles.

'I know I’m not done in the ring,' says John Cena

Meanwhile, as reported by Cageside Seats, speaking at Comic-Con Wales, Cena said, “I know I’m not done in the ring, but I am realistic with where I’m at in my life. And I’m 45 [years old], and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win. And the top of that mountain is a young man’s game. So, I’m not done in the ring, but I’m not certain that that’s in the cards. We’ll see. Story’s yet to be told, ‘cause if I’m in the ring I got a chance”.

John Cena recently completed 20 years of TV debut with WWE

The reports also states that Cena confirmed he will not be attending WWE Clash at the Castle PPV, which is scheduled to be held in September. It is pertinent to mention that the WWE universe recently celebrated Cena’s 20-year WWE Anniversary. Cena appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw TV show and confirmed that he will be back in the ring in the future, without mentioning any dates.

It is also worth noting that WWE superstars who are older than Cena have claimed titles earlier this year. Brock Lesnar won the WWE championship twice this year at the age of 44, while Lashley won the WWE title at Royal Rumble at the age of 45. Having said that, the only way Cena can win a title is that he makes a return to WWE for a longer duration if he manages time from his busy Hollywood schedule.

In his celebratory career as a pro-wrestler with WWE, Cena won the WWE championship for a total of 13 times. He also won the World Heavyweight Championship/Universal championship for a total of three times. At the same time, Cena is also a five-time WWE US champion, and a two-time WWE Tag Team champion.

(Image: wwe.com)