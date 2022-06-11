Cody Rhodes Undergoes Surgery On Pectoral Tendon; WWE Reveals Update On His Comeback

WWE on Saturday revealed the amount of time Cody Rhodes will be spending on the sidelines after undergoing successful surgery for his injury. Rhodes underwent surgery to repair the torn tendon that he had injured ahead of his scheduled match against Seth Rollins at the WWE 'Hell in a Cell' event. 'The American nightmare' (Rhodes) was attacked recently by Seth Rollins during the recent episode of RAW.

WWE provides an update on Cody Rhodes's surgery

Cody Rhodes's wife Brandi Rhodes had earlier taken to social media and provided an update on his surgery. She wrote that the doctor repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. WWE on Saturday also tweeted regarding Cody Rhodes's injury and revealed that Rhodes will be facing a long recovery and will not be wrestling for at least nine months.

Cody Rhodes attacked by Seth Rollins

After the recent WWE 'Hell in a Cell' match, Cody Rhodes addressed the WWE universe on Monday night RAW where he spoke about putting an end to his rivalry against Seth Rollins. Rhodes in his statement said, “I fought against one of the very best superstar wrestlers in the history of our game, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. The chapter, the trilogy, it’s been written, it’s in the archives. I’m officially done with Seth Rollins.”

However, Cody Rhodes's moment with WWE fans was interrupted by Seth Rollins who made his way to the ring and showed admiration towards Rhodes. Rollins on his part said, "I still do not like you. But after what you put yourself through last night, you have earned my respect. You are without a doubt the toughest person I have ever been in the ring with.".

After showing his respect for Rhodes Rollins made his way out of the ring after which Cody Rhodes’ music rang throughout the arena. Though everything looked normal disaster awaited Rhodes as he made his way back towards the entrance ramp. Rollins blindsided his opponent (Rhodes) and attacked him from behind. The former WWE Champion (Rollins) would go on to hit his signature move curb stomp onto Rhodes’ injured shoulder and chest area before unloading a shot with a sledgehammer onto the injured hand. Rhodes ultimately refused to get himself stretchered out and left the ringside area by himself.