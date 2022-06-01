Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Sparks Furore Over WWE Name Ahead Of Debut

Dwayne Johnson is undoubtedly one of the most beloved WWE superstars and a future Hall of Famer. He etched his legacy during his stint as a wrestler in WWE. While he shifted his focus to acting lately, his 20-year-old daughter Simone Johnson has been preparing to make her first World Wrestling Entertainment appearance for almost two years now. Simone Johnson's WWE debut took a back seat despite her signing a deal in early 2020s. The debut was postponed owing to an injury that required Simone to undergo surgery.

Simone Johnson faces backlash over her name

Simone Johnson confirmed last weekend that she had picked her WWE Superstar name, Ava Raine. Some people have criticised Simone for not making it clearer that she is connected to the Rock with her chosen name. The 20-year-old also posted an image of a Google search of different types of rocks and wrote, “Nothing in this category please xx”.In a separate tweet, she wrote, “I beg of you guys to find a new joke. Anything. I could build my entire career around my father and people would still bash me anyway.”

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic.



a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/vsr44PeUqc — ava 🃏 (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

As per a report by the Independent, Dwayne Johnson has previously praised daughter Simone for wanting to “create and blaze her own path. Responding to his daughter’s deal with WWE, the actor said, “First of all, what an honour that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important.”

More about Simone Johnson

The 20-year-old is a fourth-generation athlete who will be competing in WWE. Simone will be joining a long list of family members who have gone on to become champions and Hall of Famers. The list of past and current wrestlers include Peter Maivia, Rocky Johnson, The Rock, Rikishi, Yokozuna, Afa and Sika, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, The Usos, and Nia Jax.

About Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's stint with WWE

The Rock is an eight-time WWE champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a five-time WWE Tag team Champion and a Royal Rumble winner. He is now one of the highest-paid actors, a blockbuster superstar who has starred in the TV show Ballers and such films as Moana, Black Adam, The Fast & Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, The Game Plan, Journey, Jumanji and more.