Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Recalls WWE Debut 25 Years Ago; 'my Awful Haircut'

WWE sensational Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to Twitter to commemorate what marked the 25th anniversary since his WWE debut during the Survivor Series 1996.

"Wow, 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut" he wrote.

The Rock began his WWE career on November 17, 1996, in New York City at Survivor Series with the name 'Rocky Maivia' he featured in a four-on-four elimination match, where he pinned both Crush and Goldust on his way to becoming his team’s sole survivor and winning them the match. (Marc Mero, The Rock, The Stalker & Jake "The Snake" Roberts defeated Goldust, Triple H, Jerry "The King" Lawler & Crush).

Dwayne Johnson went on to have an illustrious career winning the World Championship ten times and is widely considered to be one of the greatest to have ever entered the ring.

WWE Survivor Series 2021

The annual WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view is all set to take place on Sunday, November 21, 2021 (Monday, November 22, 2021, for the audience in India) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will be on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States. Meanwhile, those in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) while Sony LIV will stream the event online.

Universal Champion Roman: Reigns vs WWE Champion Big E

Raw Women's Champion: Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Raw Tag Team Champions: RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio vs. Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, TBA

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, TBA

