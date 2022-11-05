EXCLUSIVE | Solo Sikoa Answers Who Is Real 'Head Of The Table' Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

The newest member of the Anoaʻi family to debut in the WWE main roaster, Solo Sikoa spoke extensively about his career in an exclusive interview with Republic World. The 29-year-old wrestler made his gigantic debut at Clash at the Castle 2022 by helping his cousin Roman Reigns to retain the undisputed WWE universal championship titles. Having proven himself as an important member of the Bloodline, Solo shed light on the possible dream matchup between Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently made headlines for declaring himself as the ‘Head of the Table’, potentially teasing the dream match against Reigns. Speaking to Republic World, Solo said he doesn’t know which table Johnson is talking about, as the mega wrestling superstar is not in WWE. Here are the excerpts of Solo Sikoa speaking about The Rock vs Roman Reigns dream matchup, his main roster debut, and Drew McIntyre in an exclusive interview with Republic World.

‘I don't know what table he is talking about’: Solo Sikoa on The Rock’s comments

“He is not here in WWE so I don't know what table he is talking about, there are other tables in the family. I don't know if he got a pick specifically on which table he is talking about. I know Roman is head of our table, that's the table I said,” Sikoa said. However, the WWE superstar added a personal touch to the answer by saying that it will be a cool matchup to wait for. “But you know when the time presents itself man, rock and roll me that'll be something cool to see down the road,” he added.

Solo Sikoa speaks about his sensational debut against Drew McIntyre

Solo Sikoa also spoke about his main roaster debut where he beat up Drew McIntyre during the Clash at the Castle main event and burst onto the scene. Revealing McIntyre’s reaction to the onslaught, Sikoa said, “He was a very angry individual for me after that day. We kinda showed up in his hometown and messed up his opportunity of becoming a champion in his hometown. He got me back the following week on my debut I had a one-on-one with him in the main event and, I know he was pissed, I know he had some frustrations that he had to lead out on me”.

Admitting that he did quite well to face McIntyre without the help of his brothers, Sikoa mentioned he doesn’t want to face The Scottish Warrior in future again. “Aye man, I held my own in that match you know I was in there with him I didn't have help from my brothers or anybody. So yeah, man he is one of those guys where I won't see again down the road”.

‘I don't care who has it,” says Solo Sikoa on his championship ambitions in WWE

Solo was also asked about his ambitions of adding another championship title to The Bloodline. On being questioned about which title he wants to go after next, the WWE superstar said, “Any title that we don't have in the Bloodline which is the United States Champion and IC Intercontinental Champion. So, yeah one of those or both of them I don't care who has it man. I have my eyes set on those for a reason because I need to have one of my own”.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Specials - Crown Jewel 2022 on SONY SPORTS TEN 1 (English), SONY SPORTS TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY SPORTS TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on 5th November 2022 from 9:30 pm (IST).