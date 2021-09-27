Extreme Rules 2021: Roman Reigns Wears Mask While Fighting Against Demon Finn Balor

Roman Reigns reigned supreme over 'The Demon' Finn Balor when the two wrestlers fought against each other at the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view event on Sunday. The match which was fought for the WWE Universal title saw Roman Reigns saw a lot of twists and turns and if you are wondering did Roman Reigns win tonight ? well, the answer is yes but only because of the assistance and luck.

During the time when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19, Mask has become one of the important items in day to day life. While the WWE fans have been attending events with a mask on their face the same was witnessed during the WWE extreme rules Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor match in which the Universal Champion Roman Reigns used a mask to fight Balor. The two men fought in between the crowd, and that is when Reigns put on a face mask that was given to him by Paul Heyman. He continued to trash Finn Balor after wearing the mask. Once the action was shifted back to the ring, Roman removed his face mask to continue the match.

Extreme Rules 2021: Roman Reigns retains WWE title wearing a mask against Finn Balor

Roman Reigns cousins Jimmy and Jay Uso also intervened during the match and provided the assist to their brother. However, Finn Balor did fight back and was almost on the verge of upsetting the champion before the ring also broke down. The incident happened when Finn Balor went to the top rope as he looked to deliver the signature move 'Coup De Grace'. With Balor falling nastily, Reigns took the advantage and delivered a spear to win the title. The 'Head of the Table' is now set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at the upcoming 'Crown Jewel' event.

Extreme Rules Results