Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy Arrested On Multiple Charges Hours Ahead Of AEW Title Match

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida late on Sunday night for multiple offences, just a few days before his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) title match on June 15. The Charismatic Enigma was supposed to compete alongside his brother Matt Hardy against AEW Tag Team champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus and the Young Bucks in a three-way ladder match for the titles.

According to the Volusia County jail records, Jeff Hardy has been charged for three different reasons. Other than violating restrictions placed on his license, Hardy was also deemed to have been driving while his license had been cancelled, suspended or revoked. Thirdly, he was also deemed guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs within 10 years.

He is currently being held at the James Foxman Justice Center after the arrest took place at Daytona Beach in Florida. The 44-year-old, who will now appear before a judge on June 14 at 1:30 PM local time, has also been arrested for similar reasons previously on multiple occasions.

Hardy was arrested in October 2019 for driving while impaired. Meanwhile, in September 2009, the former WWE star was arrested on charges of trafficking in controlled prescription pills and possession of anabolic steroids. And that is not it, as in October 2011, he not only served ten days in jail and 30 months of probation, but he was also charged a whopping fine of $100,000.

While Jeff Hardy is considered to be a wrestling legend with over 25 years of experience as a professional wrestler, he does have a history of drug abuse that prompted WWE to send him to rehab. After The Charismatic Enigma refused to undergo rehab, the company had no choice but to release him last December.

After his 90-day no-compete clause ended, he signed with AEW to once again join his brother Matt and reform the legendary Hardys tag team. The Hardys have won tag team titles in various wrestling companies such as WWE, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honour, and had an opportunity to achieve similar success in AEW before Jeff was arrested.