Is Roman Reigns Released From WWE? Could WWE Axe The 'Big Dog' For Cutting Down On Costs?

The entire WWE Universe was shocked after the company announced the release of a host of superstars and other backstage personnel. The likes of Kurt Angle, Rusev, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, were all shown the door by WWE, as Vince McMahon and co. looked to cut their expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one superstar who is almost forgotten in WWE is the 'Big Dog', Roman Reigns.

Ever since Roman Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match, fans are wondering, 'Is Roman Reigns released from WWE?' or 'Will The Big Dog be released by McMahon?'

Also Read | Roman Reigns released from WWE? His Return Date Unknown; Could Be Out Of WWE For Months

Is Roman Reigns released from WWE? What happened to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36?

So, 'is Roman Reigns released from wwe?' The answer, as of now, is no. Reigns has been missing from WWE tapings since he backed out of his WWE commitments due to health concerns amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Considering Reigns' well-known history with leukaemia, he reportedly opted to sit out WrestleMania 36 as he did not want to take any risks with his health. Subsequently, WWE replaced Reigns with Braun Strowman for the WrestleMania match against Goldberg.

WWE is yet to provide an explanation to Roman Reigns missing WWE tapings. Since backing out WWE shows, Reigns' name has been kept off television and it is even reported, WWE will do everything to avoid mentioning the Big Dog's name in its upcoming weekly episodes. Some speculations even suggest the company would continue to do until Reigns makes his return to the company, which could be several months later depending on the situation.

Also Read | Roman Reigns released from WWE SmackDown? WWE Releases 2020; WWE Release Full List

Is Roman Reigns released from WWE? The Big Dog continues to be one of the top earners in the company

Top-10 Highest-Paid WWE Wrestlers 2020 (Per Year).

1. Brock Lesnar – $12 Million

2. John Cena – $8.5 Million

3. Roman Reigns – $5 Million

4. Randy Orton – $4.5 Million



A Thread!! pic.twitter.com/5Tn46YRrBM — Omo Ìyá Táilòr 🇳🇬🇨🇱 (@Tallpreme) April 17, 2020

Is Roman Reigns released from WWE? Will the Big Dog be released?

However, with WWE making harsh calls to cut expenses during the lockdown, reports suggest a host of other big names could be axed by the company in the coming weeks. As Reigns is off television, it is unsurprising that fans are wondering if Reigns' name will feature in the WWE releases of 2020.

As of now, there is no report suggesting that would be the case. Despite his absence, Roman Reigns is still considered as one of the biggest names in the company and is believed to be a personal favourite of Vince McMahon. Reigns has always been trusted as a main-event talent in the company and even was the heavy favourite to win the Universal Championship from WWE Hall of Famer against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Considering his status in the WWE, it is highly likely that Reigns will be retained by the company during the current cut down. However, at present, it remains unknown when the Big Dog will make his return to WWE.

Also Read | Roman Reigns released from WWE SmackDown WWE Releases 2020; Kurt Angle, Rusev and WWE Release Full List

WWE releases 2020: WWE Release Full list; updated

WWE releases 2020: On-screen talents

Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Heath Slater, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rusev, No Way Jose, Sarah Logan, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Aiden English, EC3, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Primo, Epico, Rowan, Deonna Purrazzo, Aleksandar Jaksic, MJ Jenkins, Josiah Williams and Mike Chioda (Referee)

WWE releases 2020: Producers

Kurt Angle, Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda, Sarah Stock, Dave Finlay, Shane Helms, Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari and Scott Armstrong.

Also Read | Roman Reigns released from WWE? Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins And Others React To WWE Releases 2020