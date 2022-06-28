John Cena Returns To RAW On 20 Yrs Of TV Debut, Who Will He Face First In Return To WWE?

16-time World Champion with WWE, John Cena is all set to make his return to WWE on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, celebrating the completion of 20 years with the promotion. Cena made his TV debut with WWE on June 25, 2022, and faced Kurt Angle in his debut match on SmackDown. Over the years, Cena has become one of the biggest WWE superstars and is now set to make his first WWE appearance of the year.

John Cena hints toward a possible feud with WWE superstar

While the WWE universe speculated if Cena will have a long run with the promotion after his return, or if he would make only a one-off appearance, Cena put out an Instagram post. hours ahead of his return and hinted towards his possible opponent. Cena took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture of WWE superstar Seth Rollins, without any caption. The post was enough for the WWE universe to remember the epic rivalry Rollins and Cena have had in the past.

WWE fans react to the possibility of renewed John Cena vs Seth Rollins feud

Replying to the post, WWE fans enquire others if Cena just teased his opponent, while a few fans also wondered if Seth Rollins vs John Cena can be a matchup for the WWE SummerSlam PPV, later this month. It is pertinent to mention that Cena and Rollins have headlined many memorable matches over the years in WWE, including the main events of PPVs. Both wrestlers faced each other in an official match during the WWE Elimination Chamber 2018.

Triple H, Randy Orton & other WWE legends pay tribute

At the same time, many WWE legends like Triple H, Shaun Michaels, and others, alongside current superstars like Randy Orton also congratulated John Cena on completing 20 years with the company. The three aforementioned wrestlers were three of his biggest rivals in WWE. Most memorably, Cena and Triple H clashed at WrestleMania 22 and 24, fighting for the WWE championship, while Triple H got involved in a feud against Michaels at WrestleMania 23.

Congratulations to YOU @JohnCena on your 20th anniversary! Have fun at #WWERaw tonight, I know you will! #CenaMonth pic.twitter.com/7dS9Yu2iyq — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 27, 2022

I’ve had the pleasure of calling him a coworker, a competitor, and most importantly, a friend. Congratulations on 20 years, @JohnCena!

Enjoy YOUR night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/GuX0gehbiy — Triple H (@TripleH) June 27, 2022

'John and I have gone through a lot together,' says Seth Rollins

Meanwhile, in a recent video shared by WWE on their official Youtube channel, Rollins speaks about Cena on being asked to name the best advice he has ever received from the 16-time World Champion. “John and I have gone through a lot together. Big match John has taken me to the limit many times and he has shown me truly what it is to be the main event star. What it means to be Seth Freakin Rollins,” the wrestler added.

A closer look at John Cena's WWE career-

Cena currently plies his trade as a professional actor, having fully transformed his wrestling career in recent years. However, he has had one of the most illustrious WWE careers as alongside being a 16-time World Champion, Cena has headlined five WrestleMania main events, been a five-time United States Champion, a four-time Tag Team Champion and also a two-time Royal Rumble winner. At the same time, Cena also won the WWE Money In The Bank PPV in 2012.

(Image: wwe.com)