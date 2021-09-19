John Cena Says His WWE Championship Loss To Rob Van Dam 'honestly Beautiful'

Sixteen-time WWE World champion John Cena described his WWE championship loss against Rob Van Dam at the ECW One Night Stand event in 2006, as a beautiful loss while interacting with his fans during the Florida Supercon. At the ECW One Night Stand 2006, the main event was between John Cena and Rob Van Dam for the WWE title. Van Dam won the title over Cena by pinfall as he performed a Five Star Frog Splash. The event was filled with anti-Cena fans before it even started, who booed and hurled taunts at him.

During the QnA session in the Florida Supercon, a fan while interacting with Cena, said, “I would like to take you back to the 2006 ECW One Night Stand. I just want to ask you two questions about that night, when did you learn that you were losing the championship and how did you feel walking out and performing in a crowd like maybe the most anti-Cena crowd of all time?” Answering the fan, Cena replied that he got to know that he will lose the championship, four hours prior to the match. He added that it was beautiful walking out to the ring that night. He further said that he honestly wouldn’t have taken the loss in any other way. He concluded his answer by admitting he will cherish that night as it was fantastic.

John Cena started his acting career in 2006 with the movie The Marine

Cena established his reputation in WWE as a trash-talking rapper after joining the wrestling company in 2001. He won his first WWE World Championship in 2005 by defeating JBL at Wrestlemania and led the company as its franchise player and its brand face over the next 10 years. He went on to win 15 more championships and is tied with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns in history. He made his most recent WWE appearance during his match against Roman Reigns in the WWE Summerslam 2021. Apart from being a professional wrestler, Cena is also an active actor, the reason why he was present at the Florida Supercon. He first starred in 'The Marine' which came out in 2006 and has since appeared in many well-known movies, such as Bumblebee, The Suicide Squad, and F9, and others.

Image: Twitter/@TherealRVD, AP