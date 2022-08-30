Matt Riddle And Seth Rollins Trade Punches In Parking Lot Ahead Of WWE Raw; WATCH

The WWE Monday Night RAW episode on August 29 featured many exciting clashes, as the WWE universe gears up for the upcoming premium live event WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. While the episode was headlined by Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah winning the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles after defeating Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, superstars Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins also found themselves in the headlines. Both the wrestlers are scheduled for a match at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV.

Hours prior to the show, Riddle and Rollins were seen exchanging blows at each other in the parking lot. As the superstars brawled, they were separated only after the official intervened. WWE took to their official social media handles early morning on Monday and shared a video featuring the brawl, with the caption, “@riddlebro and @wwerollins just tried to fight in the parking lot!”.

Watch the video of the parking lot incident between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins:

Seth Rollins and Riddle trade barbs on WWE Monday Night RAW

Meanwhile, the WWE Raw episode also featured a segment where Riddle and Rollins sat down for an interview ahead of their match at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. Speaking in the split-screen interview, Riddle said he will show Seth that there is only one man in his marriage, referring to Becky Lynch. This prompted a furious reaction from Rollins, as he said they can’t talk about Riddle’s family, noting that Riddle doesn’t have one.

While Rollins made fun of Rollins’ divorce on live TV, the WWE universe empathized with Riddle. A few fans noted that Rollins should be fined for saying the words if they were not scripted. Other fans mentioned that Riddle looked absolutely furious after listening to his Clash at the Castle opponent.

WWE returns to the UK for Clash at the Castle 2022

The WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 pay-per-view event is scheduled to be held on September 3, Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, UK. The episode will mark WWE’s return to the United Kingdom for the first major stadium event in 30 years. The PPV will be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.