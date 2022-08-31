'Modaks For Everyone': WWE Wishes Indian Fans On Auspicious Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi

WWE marked the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing a heartfelt wish on social media on Wednesday, August 31. The wrestling company took its official Twitter handle to post an edited image of former WWE Champion Seth Rollins holding a plate full of modaks, a dish considered to be one of the favourites of Lord Ganesha. "Modaks for everyone! Happy #GaneshChaturthi, #India!" the caption of the post read.

WWE wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Fans flooded the comment section of the post with reciprocal messages and amusing reactions. "Ok... Seth Rollins is my fav so won't say anything!!" one individual wrote. Here's the post by WWE where Rollins can be seen holding a plate full of modaks and wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that lasts for ten days. This year, the festival started on August 31 and will end on September 9. Devotees carry statues of Lord Ganesha in large procession after ten days, and the idols are eventually submerged in a nearby body of water.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: David Warner extends wishes to Indian fans

Earlier, Australian cricketer David Warner took to his official Instagram account to wish his followers in India on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Warner, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of Lord Ganesha along with his own photo where he can be seen paying his respect. Warner, in his post, wished everyone a lot of joy and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

Coming back to WWE, the Monday Night RAW episode featured many exciting clashes, including a segment where Riddle and Rollins sat down for an interview ahead of their match at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. The WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 pay-per-view event is scheduled to be held on September 3, Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, UK. The episode will mark WWE’s return to the United Kingdom for the first major stadium event in 30 years. The PPV will be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Image: Instagram/SethRollins/PTI

