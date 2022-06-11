Multiple-time Champion Announces Departure From WWE; 'July 7th Will Be The Last Day'

Two-time WWE Diva champion and former NXT champion Paige took to social media on June 11 to announce an emotional departure from the company, a place where she has had some of her best accomplishments. Despite being just 29 years of age and not having wrestled for the past four years due to a neck injury, Paige has done it all in professional wrestling.

The English wrestler defeated AJ Lee in her debut match on WWE Raw to become the youngest champion at the age of 21 and the only star to hold both the Divas and the NXT Women's championship at the same time. After announcing her in-ring retirement on April 9, 2018, she has taken up non-wrestling roles in WWE.

Paige announces her departure from WWE

Paige took to her official Twitter account on Saturday to post an emotional statement to inform her fans that July 7th would be her last day with WWE. Her full statement read,

"July 7th will be the last day with WWE. I’m so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me. I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18-year-old British pale emo girl that didn’t look like your average diva, giving me the chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar. I know after my neck injury took me out of in-ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did, and for that, I’m thankful too. Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I’ve ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me. I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go! But Saraya is helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one. FYI I’m not saying I’ll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe."

Paige last competed inside the WWE ring at a live event on December 27, 2017, where she suffered an injury in a six-woman tag team match. The English wrestler would then officially announce her in-ring retirement on the April 18, 2018 episode of SmackDown, citing various injuries as the reason for doing so at the age of just 25. Paige returned to SmackDown as the general manager of the show only days after announcing her retirement. She hasn't returned the show since 2020.