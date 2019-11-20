The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WWE: Randy Orton Embroiled In A Huge Social Media Spat With AEW Founder Tony Khan

WWE News

Randy Orton has escalated WWE's ongoing war with rivals AEW by engaging in a huge Twitter spat with the company's president Tony Khan

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

Randy Orton has escalated WWE's ongoing war with rivals AEW by engaging in a huge Twitter spat with the company's president Tony Khan.

Also Read | Randy Orton's 'N Word' Causes Mayhem, AEW Founder Tony Khan And Fans Slam WWE Star

CM Punk's tweet fuels Orton-Khan spat

CM Punk, who is already making headlines after his sensational return to WWE Backstage, tagged both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan in a Twitter post on Tuesday, November 19. The tweet quickly turned into a social media spat when Tony Khan commented with a jibe on WWE. He hinted at the flight full of WWE wrestler that was earlier stuck in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | WWE RAW: Samoa Joe Becomes RAW Commentator, Replaces Dio Maddin

Tony Khan's comments not taken kindly by Randy Orton

Randy Orton quickly retaliated with a tweet. He linked to a news article on allegations of corruption made against Tony Khan's father Shahid, who funded AEW.

Tony Khan takes a dig at Randy Orton using a racial slur word

The spat was far from over as Tony Khan took a dig at Orton for using a racial slur while playing Call of Duty on Twitch last month. Ironically, in the same stream, he can also be heard calling AEW 'cool' before complimenting Sammy Guevara. He said that he wants to work with Guevera.

The Viper was rumoured to be leaving the WWE for Tony Khan's growing promotion AEW. However, he signed a new five-year deal earlier this month. Orton will be fighting for Team RAW in the traditional elimination-tag match vs Team SmackDown and Team NXT at the Survivor Series this Sunday, November 24.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series: All 5 Members Of Team RAW Revealed, Charlotte Flair Named Captain

Also Read | WWE RAW Nov 18 Results: Seth Rollins Defeats Andrade, Heyman Makes A Huge Announcement

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG