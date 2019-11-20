WWE: Randy Orton Embroiled In A Huge Social Media Spat With AEW Founder Tony Khan

Randy Orton has escalated WWE's ongoing war with rivals AEW by engaging in a huge Twitter spat with the company's president Tony Khan.

CM Punk's tweet fuels Orton-Khan spat

It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin’, I’m doing what I can. There’s bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There’s BAD too. I’m gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us. @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEonFOX @BookerT5x @RealPaigeWWE @VinceMcMahon @TonyKhan — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) November 18, 2019

CM Punk, who is already making headlines after his sensational return to WWE Backstage, tagged both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan in a Twitter post on Tuesday, November 19. The tweet quickly turned into a social media spat when Tony Khan commented with a jibe on WWE. He hinted at the flight full of WWE wrestler that was earlier stuck in Saudi Arabia.

No one is safe? Sounds like a plane full of wrestlers in Saudi Arabia! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 18, 2019

Tony Khan's comments not taken kindly by Randy Orton

Randy Orton quickly retaliated with a tweet. He linked to a news article on allegations of corruption made against Tony Khan's father Shahid, who funded AEW.

What’s that whole thing about glass houses and stones?https://t.co/z99BVuCMfP — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 19, 2019

Tony Khan takes a dig at Randy Orton using a racial slur word

The spat was far from over as Tony Khan took a dig at Orton for using a racial slur while playing Call of Duty on Twitch last month. Ironically, in the same stream, he can also be heard calling AEW 'cool' before complimenting Sammy Guevara. He said that he wants to work with Guevera.

I thought you only tagged me in your posts when you were grasping for leverage. That article’s over a year old + is about baseless claims made about my dad years ago. That’s the best you can do, nothing. Meanwhile in the time since that was written, you used the N word on twitch. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 19, 2019

The Viper was rumoured to be leaving the WWE for Tony Khan's growing promotion AEW. However, he signed a new five-year deal earlier this month. Orton will be fighting for Team RAW in the traditional elimination-tag match vs Team SmackDown and Team NXT at the Survivor Series this Sunday, November 24.

