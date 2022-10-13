Rapper Post Malone's Imitation Of WWE Legend Triple H's Iconic Entrance Is Going Viral

Former WWE superstar and current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H met up with popular rapper Post Malone recently and provided their fans with an interesting video. In a video shared by Post Malone, the rapper can be seen imitating Triple H’s iconic entrance alongside the legend himself. The video was shared on Twitter by a page, and is currently going viral among users.

Watch: Post Malone and Triple H recreating the legend's iconic entrance

Reacting to the video, users had interesting replies, as they expressed their desire to have fun with the legend. “Triple H seems like such a dope dude to be around, I'd definitely love to spend the day with him,” a fan tweeted. At the same time, few fans demanded the ‘Burning man’ track as the entrance theme.

Triple H seems like such a dope dude to be around, I'd definitely love to spend the day with him😎 — Andile Manong (@Beeds822) October 13, 2022

Burning man as his entrance theme please — David Portillo Borrego (@DavidPBorrego) October 13, 2022

I love this 😂 — Haley (@haleyanne_) October 13, 2022

Triple H's contribution to WWE reaching new heights

It is pertinent to mention that WWE is reaching new heights ever since Triple H took over the creative direction for the promotion. He made a return to WWE in July this year following a long absence due to a cardiac issue that he suffered in September last year. After former WWE boss, Vince McMahon’s hush money saga came to light in June, Triple H resumed his executive position as EVP, of Talent Relations on July 22.

On September 6, WWE announced that Triple H has been elevated to the role of Chief Content Officer. Since he took over the creative direction, several former superstars have made their return to the promotion. The most recent superstar to make a return was Bray Wyatt, who was earlier released by the company in 2021.

WWE hinted towards Wyatt’s return to the promotion with clues and messages all over the WWE programming through QR codes in the weeks leading up to WWE Extreme Rules. “As WWE Extreme Rules was going off the air, the white rabbit revealed himself to be none other than a returning Bray Wyatt, who seemed to be bringing back his whole Firefly Fun House entourage,” WWE said in an announcement after Wyatt’s return. Triple H has been receiving much praise from the WWE universe for playing a leading role behind the comeback of their favorite superstars.