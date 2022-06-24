Rhea Ripley Lashes Out At Fan For 'incompetent' Question On Her Injury; Drops Huge Update

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley is set to miss the promotion’s upcoming big pay-per-view (PPV) event, WWE Money In The Bank 2022, as she suffered an injury in the past few weeks. Her title match against Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair was sidelined due to her injury, as Carmella emerged as the new challenger following a fatal five-way bout between Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, Ripley has now revealed the nature of her injury, while bashing out at a fan for ‘incompetent’ comments on the same.

As per Wrestling News, the 25-year-old wrestler took to her official Twitter handle on Thursday and responded to a comment by a fan, who said, “You don’t look injured like someone said”. In reply to the fan, Ripley revealed that she suffered a brain injury and lashed out at the fan by asking him to stop being incompetent. “Brain/teeth. Can’t see a brain injury. Stop being incompetent and reaching at nothing,” Ripley wrote on social media.

Carmella to fight for RAW women's title after Rhea Ripley gets ruled out

With Ripley not medically cleared to compete at the Money in the Bank PPV, Belair will now fight against Carmella in the Raw Women’s Championship match. It is pertinent to mention here that Ripley is currently one of the top female wrestlers associated with WWE, who has seen a rapid rise in her stature in recent months. In her last official match on Monday Night Raw, Ripley dominated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan to become the no. 1 contender for Belair’s title.

“With Rhea Ripley not medically cleared to compete at WWE Money in the Bank, the toughEST will take on the wickedEST as Bianca Belair defends her Raw Women’s Championship against Carmella. The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE earned her title opportunity following a gruelling Fatal 5-Way Match against Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss,” WWE said in an official statement.

Rhea Ripley's recent performance in WWE

Ripley recently joined WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest to constitute The Judgement Day tag team, which locked horns against AJ Styles and Finn Balor. This followed Morgan teaming up with Styles and Balor. Both tag teams locked horns at the WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 PPV, where The Judgement Day emerged as the winners.

Ripley is on the top of her wrestling game ever since she parted ways with her Nikki A.S.H, following their run as the WWE women’s tag team champions. She reigned as the Raw women’s champion from April 2021 to July 2021 and is also a former NXT women’s champion and a WWE NXT UK women’s champion. Having signed with WWE in 2017, she made her NXT TV debut in October 2017, before starting her journey on the Raw main roster in February 2021.

(Image: wwe.com)