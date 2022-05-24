After losing the Tag Team title to The Usos last Friday on Smackdown, the future of the RK-Bro is also in question following Matt Riddle's medical update on his tag team partner Randy Orton. The 'Legend Killer Randy Orton and Matt Riddle were destroyed by The Bloodline with steel steps after becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Jey Uso then put Riddle through the announcer’s table with a Uso splash off the top rope. Roman Reigns locked in the guillotine on both Orton and Riddle leading to boos from the fans. Riddle suffered a bruised hip and lower back. Randy Orton and Riddle’s reign as the Raw Tag Team Championships came o an end just after 74 days.

Matt Riddle gives a medical update on Randy Orton's injury

The latest episode of RAW saw Matt Riddle opening the show by addressing the WWE Universe. After entering the ring he grabbed the microphone and let the fans know about Randy Orton's medical condition. Riddle in his speech said that Randy Orton, has been dealing with debilitating back issues as of late and he may not have been in the proper condition to compete. Randy wrestled in the Unification Tag Team Title match because it meant so much to Riddle. The one half of the former RAW Tag Team Champions said that it’s unclear what lies ahead for RK Bro and if they will ever be a team again.

Riddle sends strong message for The Bloodline

Besides giving an update on Randy Orton's injury Riddle also had a go at the WWE undisputed champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, telling them that they didn’t win the right way and he will get revenge. He even went as far as calling ‘The Tribal Chief’ a piece of trash leading to a match between Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami against Riddle and The Street Profits. In the end, it was Riddle and STreet Profits who won the match. With Roman Reigns not advertised for next month’s Hell in a Cell event, it’s likely that The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro feud resumes when Randy Orton and Riddle return from their storyline injuries.