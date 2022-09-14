Roman Reigns Recalls Being 'blanked' By John Cena During Forgetful WWE Promo Gaffe

WWE superstar Roman Reigns appeared on the latest episode of Logan Paul's ‘Impaulsive’ podcast and made notable revelations about his decorated wrestling career. Reigns currently holds the undisputed WWE Universal Championship title and is also being touted as the biggest WWE superstar ever. However, it was not always a smooth ride for the 37-year-old as he was still finding himself in promos and presentations.

During a discussion about ad-libbing promos on 'Impaulsive', Reigns was asked about a particular promo with 16-time world champion John Cena on Monday Night Raw in 2017. Speaking about the war of words against Cena, Reigns went on to reveal that he 'blanked' out during that promo. "Oh yeah that was one of them. Yeah. Trying to think back. Yeah, I think I did yeah,” he said.

Meanwhile, host Paul said, “So, I didn’t know the first time I watched it and then I started reading some of the comments. It was interesting how the die-hard WWE fans felt like you had a shift after that night. Was there anything about John Cena coming at you about the promo that ignited the part of you that made you better instantly."

‘Got my own formula here’: On how promo changed thighs for him

Answering the question, the undisputed WWE universal champion said, “I think just being in that position and going through that experience made me better. I don't think it was anything that John specifically, you know what I mean? Because I take from everybody I've worked with. Everybody I've competed with I always try to take something that I learn from them. It's like looking at a, if you're an offensive coordinator and I'm working under you as a quarterback coach or something. It's like 'man that offense was good. I'm going to take everything that I like from it and I'm going to add a little bit to my own playbook and then I've got my own formula here."

The promo, which is being talked about in the podcast, was shot for the John Cena vs Roman Reigns match at the WWE No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view (PPV). Reigns claimed a victory over Cena in 22 minutes at the PPV and claimed the WWE intercontinental title later that year. A year later, Reigns became the WWE universal champion for the first time and his reign lasted for 64 days. After a brief hiatus from the promotion, The Tribal Chief returned to the company in 2020 and has become the most impactful wrestler for WWE.