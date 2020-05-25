Roman Reigns Turns 35, Wrestling Fans Shower Wishes For The WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns is one of the finest pro wrestlers of this generation. He was tried to be established as the face of the WWE for a few years and got a bigger push when he defeated the legendary Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017. However, the 'Big Dog' also had to withstand the test of time when he was out of action from October 2018 due to leukemia which he was privately battling for the last 11 years and being in remission. As a result of that, he also had to relinquish his WWE Universal Championship.

Nonetheless, after bravely battling this deadly disease, the Samoan superstar made a very strong comeback on the February 25, 2019 edition of Monday Night Raw to a standing ovation from the crowd. He had revealed that his leukemia is once again in remission. As Reigns turns a year older on Monday, his passionate fans came forward to wish him on his 35th birthday.

'Happy 35th'

On his 35th birthday, the multiple-time world champion's fans came forward to wish one of the biggest superstars in modern-day WWE history.

Happy Birthday to “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns ! #RomanReignsBirthday pic.twitter.com/LgOdEX6eX4 — The Fig Freak (@TheFigFreak) May 25, 2020

Roman Reigns is a four-time world champion with three WWE title and one WWE Universal Championship reigns. He is also a former WWE Tag Team Champion and has held the WWE United States Championship as well as the WWE Intercontinental Championship once. The 'Big Dog' has won the Royal Rumble once in 2015 and was named the Superstar of the Year in 2014.